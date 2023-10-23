Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 release date and time

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 is titled “Iron Tiger” and airs on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 9 PM ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead has just five episodes remaining. This first Walking Dead spinoff's eighth and final season will have two parts dubbed season 8A (which premiered on May 14) and season 8B (which premiered on October 22), as was revealed by AMC in January.

Over the course of the last seven seasons, Fear the Walking Dead has traversed a lot of terrain. Beginning in Los Angeles during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse, the show then moved to the US-Mexico border and, in season 4, to Texas. A new setting was needed when nuclear bombs exploded at the conclusion of season 6. The show has been in the Southwest ever since.

The series began with the zombie apocalypse occurring and was set before The Walking Dead's events, but now that the timelines have crossed, Lennie James is back in the character of Morgan Jones through the midseason finale of season eight.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8: Everything we know so far

Where to watch Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 9 PM ET, Fear The Walking Dead season 8 Episode 8 titled “Iron Tiger” will be accessible to stream on AMC and AMC+.

AMC+ previously opted to premiere show episodes several days in advance of their scheduled air dates. However, the network has since made the decision to broadcast the remaining episodes of the series simultaneously on both AMC and AMC+.

The cost of AMC+'s ad-free version is $8.99 per month or $83.88 annually. The monthly cost of the regular edition is $4.99. There is no yearly option for this edition.

Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8 release dates and timings for all regions

Fear The Walking Dead season 8, episode 8 has a running time of 42 minutes and 14 seconds without commercials. On AMC, the episode is scheduled to air from 9:00 p.m. ET to 10:08 p.m. ET.

Below are the release dates and timings of the episode for every region, along with the affiliated time zones

Region Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, October 29, 2023 6 pm Central Time Sunday, October 29, 2023 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, October 29, 2023 9 pm British Summer Time Monday, October 30, 2023 1 am Indian Standard Time Monday, October 30, 2023 6:30 am Central European Summer Time Monday, October 30, 2023 2 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, October 30, 2023 12 pm Philippines Time Monday, October 30, 2023 9 am

A brief recap of Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 7

The much-dreaded conclusion of Fear The Walking Dead season 8, which also wraps up the zombie spinoff as a whole, is just a few episodes away. The core group of survivors in the spinoff has changed over time, but for the last batch of episodes, the original characters of The Walking Dead franchise rightfully steal the spotlight.

Fear the Walking Dead's Season 8, episode 7 debuted on October 22, 2023, with the title "Anton" In addition to bringing back Daniel Sharman as Troy Otto (The spinoff's last villain), who was presumed slain after season 3, the episode also featured Colman Domingo's Victor Strand, who had vanished since the Fear The Walking dead's season 7 cliffhanger. After "Anoton," Fear The Walking Dead will run five more episodes out of the twelve that AMC has ordered for the show's last season.

What to expect from Fear The Walking Dead season 8 episode 8

The Offical synopsis for Fear The Walking Dead season 8's “Iron Tiger,” which is set to be the eighth episode of the spinoff series reads :

“The search for gas leads to an unexpected reunion that Madison uses as an opportunity.”

The last five episodes of Fear The Walking Dead, according to teaser videos and advertising photos, will center on the pivotal conflict between Troy Otto's brash new army and Madison Clark, who is supported by her fellow survivors and the remaining members of PADRE.

The majority of The Walking Dead franchise's finales have clearly hinted at upcoming episodes however, the producer has officially said that Fear the Walking Dead will have a "complete end," respecting the current cast members and stories instead of setting up new ones.

