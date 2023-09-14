"Feels like a threat": Lena Dunham mural sparks hilarious reactions as Hollywood stars auction themselves in support of crew members

American writer Lena Dunham sparked hilarious reactions online after she offered to make a mural in the home of the person who would help raise funds for the Union Solidarity Coalition's latest effort with an eBay auction amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

Several Hollywood A-listers, including Adam Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Bob Odenkirk, and the cast of FX's smash hit The Bear, have volunteered to auction off one-on-one experiences or attractive items to raise funds to support crew members who have lost their healthcare due to the Hollywood strike, which resulted in industry-wide production shutdowns.

The chances available to fans of television and movies are almost limitless, and they range from an exclusive dog walk with Adam Scott to an apron autographed by the whole ensemble of The Bear.

However, of all the bids, Dunham's offer to paint a mural sparked hilarious reactions online, as the netizens commented:

After Lena Dunham's offer in the Union Solidarity Coalition's eBay bid went viral, X users reacted hilariously. Several users were scared that Dunham would paint the mural at their place and joked that her auction statement sounded like a threat.

Others reacted hilariously and pitched bizarre ways they would collect money to get Dunham to paint a mural at their houses, one of them even stating that they would "void" their lease.

Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, stars of the cult comedy Mr. Show as well as Better Call Saul and Arrested Development, will dine with the person. The cast of Bob's Burgers will sing the person a song, Natasha Lyonne will solve the person's crossword, and Busy Philipps will attend a pottery class in New York with the person and a guest.

American musician Weird Al Yankovic and Daniel Radcliffe have signed a Hawaiian shirt, as well as a DVD and CD from the Yankovic biopic Weird. Donald Glover is selling a signed screenplay of the pilot of Atlanta, as well as a vinyl copy of Childish Gambino's song My Love and a handwritten message thanking the buyer for their support.

The casts of hit shows such as Manifest and Bones have all agreed to participate in a Zoom call with the winner. Virtual hangouts with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Barry Jenkins, Sarah Silverman, and the stars of the Fox sitcom New Girl are also available.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA are still on strike with the AMPTP, the association that represents hundreds of film studios, television networks, and streaming services, demanding greater compensation, residuals from streaming platforms, and some control of AI.