Fix My Frankenhouse season 1 release date, air time, and plot on HGTV

Fix My Frankenhouse, HGTV’s latest home renovation show, is set to premiere this week. In the brand new series, two Boston-based home renovation experts will fix “Frankenstein” houses by developing plans that will work with the current homeowners.

HGTV’s press release for the show reads:

"After uncovering major issues caused by wonky layouts, misplaced staircases and maze-like hallways, Mike will employ his construction know-how to create a functional flow, while Denese will capture their clients' style with custom finishes."

It continues:

"By blending elements of the older homes’ charm with modern design, the couple will produce stunning, cohesive spaces for homeowners."

Tune in on Sunday, April 23, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Fix My Frankenhouse season 1 on HGTV.

Fix My Frankenhouse season 1

The upcoming series, Fix My Frankenhouse, will see home renovation experts and married couple Mike and Denese Butler as they take on age-old houses and convert them into functional homes that the current homeowners will love and enjoy living in.

In the season premiere, the couple will encounter a house built in the 1900s which has “tight and dysfunctional spaces” but also special historic features.

To turn the property around, they will have to take down walls, recreate the kitchen and dining area, and build a “large mudroom and spa-like bathrooms” that will give the first Fix My Frankenhouse property a modern look.

As for the property, Denese said that while there was a lot of love put into the house, it wasn’t functioning well. She noted that in the kitchen, if one were to open the fridge door, it would hit the store and if someone wanted to grab something from under the sink, the door would hit the stove.

The network's press release further states:

"As the season continues, Mike and Denese will overcome choppy rooms and wasted square footage for more clients and work with their dads, master carpenters John Butler and Peter Doyle, to deliver one-of-a-kind projects for each family, including an island with a built-in bench seat and a repurposed antique chest."

Meanwhile, Mike Butler stated that over time, different owners can make changes to a house and eventually it can turn into a “frankenhouse.” He added that solving problems for the families living in such homes is his favorite part of the job.

As part of his job description, he shakes up the floor plans and builds new layouts that provide optimum functionality.

Denise stated that once the couple finishes the updated layout of the place, she restores “flow” to the house by using a cohesive modern design. The Fix My Frankenhouse cast member added that sometimes their clients don’t know what they’re looking for and it’s her job to help them with the design process.

The Fix My Frankenhouse hosts recently opened up about filming the HGTV show while in conversation with House Digest. Denese stated that every house on the show has a unique aesthetic that represents the owners.

She added that it is her hope that the show will encourage viewers to “tap into who they are and draw out certain cool aspects” of themselves and incorporate that into their homes.

Tune in on Sunday, April 23, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Fix My Frankenhouse season 1 on HGTV.

Poll : 0 votes