Fixer Upper: The Hotel - Release date, trailer, cast, and more

Fixer Upper: The Hotel is Joanna and Chip Gaines' way of moving up from the castle in their previous spinoff by entering the hospitality sector. Challenging their renovation skills with a task bigger than they've ever taken before, they're tearing it down and building it back up, with the aim of having people feel "at home" in their new property. The duo terms this their "most ambitious project to date."

Everything from the size of the property to the scale of the renovation itself is much larger than anything they've ever attempted before. Taking the challenge head-on, this formidable, creative duo is set to feature on Fixer Upper: The Hotel, on Magnolia Network, Discovery +, and Max on November 8 at 9 pm ET. For anyone interested in shows involving architectural makeovers, this show is the one to look out for.

When and where to watch Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Fixer Upper, as a series, features the popular "home renovation" couple Joanna and Chip Gaines, as they help build something out of nothing when people approach them with distraught houses in need of help. This season will have them go big with their first large-scale hotel.

The thrilling journey of architecture and interior, Fixer Upper: The Hotel, begins on November 8 or 9, depending on the viewer's time zone. It will be available on Max, Discovery+, and Magnolia Network.

Below is a list of when it will stream in each region:

East Coast of the US (ET): 9 pm, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Midwest of the US (CT): 8 pm, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Mountain time (MT): 7 pm, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

West Coast of the US (PT): 6 pm, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Alaska (AKT): 5 pm, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Hawaii (HAT): 3 pm, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

England (BST): 2 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

France (CEST): 3 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Germany (CEST): 3 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Spain (CEST): 3 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Italy (CEST): 3 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Australia (AEST): 11 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

India (IST): 6.30 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

South Korea (KST): 10 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Japan (JST): 10 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

What to expect: Trailer and Cast

Fixer Upper: The Hotel will be led by the ever-popular beloved pair Joanna and Chip Gaines. They're all set to take on the monumental task of renovating a hotel, pretty much from the ground up, which was a dream they spoke fondly of in 2019. This warm and homely "boutique hotel" is located in downtown Waco, Texas, and is on the "National Registry," as mentioned in the trailer.

"It's going to be called Hotel 1928." - Joanna said

The Fixer Upper: The Hotel trailer also showcases just how massive the project is, since they're starting off with a blank canvas. The couple hopes to "bring this building back to its former glory." They describe the challenges of the project, including its scale and the new industry, in which they both feel "out of their elements."

The soon-to-be Hotel 1928 came with a lot of empty rooms and plenty of space to get creative, and with an abundance of rooms to renovate, the Fixer Upper: The Hotel couple means-

"3 stories, 53,000 square feet, 33 guest rooms, two restaurants, a library, a rooftop terrace." - The trailer said

They've got a mammoth challenge on their hands, but Joanna's ready to kick-start designing as Chip executes the architectural changes. The trailer promises the journey will be an uplifting ride.

The Fixer Upper: The Hotel is just a few hours away, and things are going to break, and from its dust, Hotel 1928 will emerge. Follow the journey of this duo on Magnolia Network, Max, and Discovery +.