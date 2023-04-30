Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa season 3 release date and air time on HGTV

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa returns on HGTV with a new season next week. Tarek El Moussa will turn mentor to novice flippers and teach them how to earn profit in the real estate market. The dad-of-three not only coaches amateur renovators but will also try to solve arguments to ensure a smooth business.

The official synopsis of the HGTV show reads:

“Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa draws upon his enormous success from flipping over 300 homes to help novice renovators get in the game. He provides beginners hungry to make it big with a foundation to create profitable flips and avoid bank-breaking flops.”

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa season 3 will premiere on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on HGTV. Viewers will be able to stream the episode on Disney+ the following day.

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa season 3 episode 1 will see the realtor advising three people about building a flipping empire

The first episode of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa season 3 will feature realtor Tarek teaching two brothers, Erik and Bryan, and their friend Mike about building a flipping empire. The trio will seek the reality TV star’s help after two successful flips. On their third flip, they will need help to improve the “potential low profit.” As per season 3’s press release, the official description of episode 1 reads:

“The premiere episode will feature brothers Erik and Bryan who have teamed up with their friend Mike to build a flipping empire. After their first two flips yielded middling profits that they split three ways, the trio is hoping for better results on their latest house in Los Alamitos, California.”

It continues:

“When neighborhood comps point to another potential low profit, they call on Tarek for guidance. Tarek discovers that Erik and Bryan’s constant arguing and miscommunication is about as turbulent as the real estate market, it’s up to him to keep their business strong and their friendships intact.”

Tarek will guide the trio as a mentor as well as a friend. The real estate series made its debut on HGTV in 2020, and as per reports, it garnered over 17 million views in the first season.

Who is Tarek El Moussa?

Tarek El Moussa is a realtor, investor, and reality TV star who rose to fame with HGTV’s Flip or Flop alongside ex-wife Christina Hall. Prior to entering the entertainment world, the former couple used to run their own real estate firm, The El Moussa Group, in Orange County, California.

Christina and Tarek have two kids — daughter Taylor Reese and son Brayden James. In 2011, Tarek reportedly asked a friend to record him and Christina flipping a house. He then posted it on social media. Christina’s post caught the attention of producers at Pie Town Productions and HGTV, and the former couple later signed a contract with the network.

In 2016, Tarek and Christina split up, so the firm was dissolved post their divorce in 2018. Tarek changed the name of his firm to Tarek and Associates. Despite their divorce, Christina and Tarek share a cordial bond and are co-parenting their kids.

In 2021, he married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young and th duo recently became the parents of a son. Tarek made many cameo appearances on the Netflix show. Later, the newlywed even launched a new HGTV series called The Flipping El Moussas.

The realtor is set to return to HGTV with season 3 of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa at 8 pm ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

