Forecasting Love and Weather episode 3: Shi-woo asks Ha-kyung out, surprises her

In the third episode of Forecasting Love and Weather, Shi-woo, played by Song Kang, and Ha-kyung, played by Park Min-young, have to face the consequences of their night together. Surprisingly, Shi-woo handles it better than Ha-kyung, and on the surface, he also works hard to ensure that Ha-kyung doesn't get awkward around him. The question is whether Ha-kyung's attraction to Shi-woo goes beyond their physical relationship.

The latest episode of Forecasting Love and Weather explores exactly this, and it does so quite entertainingly. Meanwhile, the episode also explores how Ha-kyung tries to slowly let go of her heartbreak over Ki-jun, played by Yoon Park.

Can Shi-woo hide his attraction towards Ha-kyung in Forecasting Love and Weather?

When Ha-kyung tells Shi-woo that their night together will not happen again, he takes it well. He even tells her that he is okay with letting their night together be a one-off thing. However, in her absence, it becomes clear that he is as taken aback by the situation as Ha-kyung.

The only reason he promises her that he will not ask her out on a date just because they spend a night together in Forecasting Love and Weather is to ensure that she is not on her guard around him.

Despite trying their best, Shi-woo realizes that he is unable to keep his feelings for her out. So when Ha-kyung’s ex tries to manipulate her at work, and blames her for undermining him for personal reasons, Shi-woo steps up as the senior forecaster and tries to help her circumvent all the accusations. Instead, he finds that Ha-kyung, the director of his team, is more than capable of handling her own.

In fact, one of the best things so far in the show is how it deals with workplace politics and portrays women as capable individuals who are able to handle work pressure like anyone else. Unlike the run-of-the-mill romantic comedies that see the male lead rescue the female lead a number of times, this show gives Ha-kyung the agency to decide what is best for her and her life.

Her struggles in and her journey is portrayed in all its flawed glory, and this makes Forecasting Love and Weather worth the audience’s while.

Why does Shi-woo ask Ha-kyung out in Forecasting Love and Weather?

The episode ends with Shi-woo asking Ha-kyung out. He also asks her if she is interested in him, and if she likes him. Before he does this, Ha-kyung and Shi-woo’s unplanned dinner date is interrupted when their colleagues end up in the same restaurant as the one that they are at. Ha-kyung, in an attempt to hide any personal connection with Shi-woo from her colleagues, ends up hiding from them.

Initially, Shi-woo finds it amusing. He also helps her escape before she is spotted by their colleagues. But once he steps out and sees Ha-kyung whisper in desperation, it hits him. He asks her why they should be hiding in the first place. After all, couldn’t they be grabbing a bite together to eat as colleagues? Ha-kyung had no response because she had reacted to the situation instinctively.

While she is worried that her colleagues will be able to spot her liking for Shi-woo, she misses the fact that she never revealed it to Shi-woo in the first place. Shi-woo realizes that she is interested in him as much as he is in her, which is why he ends up asking her out on a date.

He reasons that their mutual interest in each other is worth exploring. Can Ha-kyung date another colleague after her failed relationship with Ki-jun?