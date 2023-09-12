Forever Love: All you need to know about the latest romantic C-drama 

The recent swoon-worthy C-drama Forever Love adds to the much-loved trope of blossoming love between a royal and their bodyguard. The show that premiered on August 31, 2023, took over the internet with its plot that brought alive the fantasies and dreams of avid Wattpad readers.

The show narrates the events unfolding between a rich, young, and blind heiress of the Lin group, faced with betrayal and injustices, and her bodyguard who aims to protect her against all dangers. It has effortlessly become the hottest topic of discussion. While the show's conclusive events are unveiled, C-drama fans and other netizens are sold by the angst-filled, swoon-worthy, and utterly romantic series.

Plot summary of Forever Love, the latest C-drama to win the internet

Starring Chen Fang Tong and Dai Gao Cheng, Forever Love revolves around the life of a rich young heiress, Lin Xin Tong. Her perfect life turns upside down after losing her father and her eyesight at the same time as she continues to walk down the path of life with no one to trust besides her bodyguard, Qin Mo Yao. Love between the two naturally blossoms.

Lin Xin Tong was not only smart and beautiful but also had the boyfriend of her dreams, Chi San, who was loyal and devoted to her. However, her loss of eyesight led to his betrayal and the end of the relationship. Such events further push the heiress into a spiral of conflicts related to trust and betrayal. Additionally, her best friend, Xia Yu Wei, is only superficially nice and kind to her.

While Xia Yu Wei treats Lin Xin Tong like her own sister and stays beside her like a true friend is supposed to, her intentions are to steal things away from her. It is an inclination that results from her jealousy. As Lin Xin Tong stumbles upon the lonely road with responsibilities of power and wealth while also tackling her new obstacle - lack of eyesight, her bodyguard smooths things out for her.

Qin Ma Yao, a smart and successful medical student, finds his way into bagging a position under the royal line of power. Here, he undertakes the role of Lin Xin Tong's bodyguard. Despite his cold, mysterious, and intimidating features, his primary goal is to protect and prevent the heiress from danger and injustice.

As the show Forever Love progresses, these intentions slowly develop into the two catching feelings for each other as they bond over a vulnerable period of time.

Meet the cast of Forever Love: their chemistry and amazing visuals

The angst-filled plot of Forever Love has main leads that share amazing onscreen chemistry and impress the viewers with unmatched visuals. Their unmatched chemistry has effortlessly grabbed the attention of netizens.

The two leads have already created a solid fanbase for themselves during their appearance as a couple in a previous C-drama, Maid's Revenge, which was released in September 2022. The cheers were louder as they returned to star in another romantic series.

Forever Love also includes other brilliant C-drama actors like Ma Xin Yu, Hou Dong, and Hu Xi Fan, who play supporting roles in the show. As more viewers storm in to watch their over-flowing and undeniable chemistry, fans eagerly await the final episode, airing on September 21, which will most likely tie the knot on the fate of the two lovers.

Viewers can watch the C-drama Forever Love on WeTV and iQiYi.