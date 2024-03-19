Forever Queens season 2 - Cast revealed

Releasing on March 19 on Netflix, Forever Queens is finally returning to screens with season 2. Also known as Siempre Reinas in Mexican, Forever Queens premiered its first season in October 2022, and has become a fan favorite ever since.

Its popularity is mostly credited to the star status of its cast, Lucia Méndez, Laura Zapata, Sylvia Pasquel, and Lorena Herrera, who have had blooming careers as Mexican actresses and singers.

The show delves into their personal and professional lives and sees them navigate conflicts, deepen their interpersonal bonds, overcome professional hindrances, and empower thousands in the process of doing so.

Who are the cast members of season 2 of Forever Queens?

1) Lucia Méndez

With a long list of albums and singles to her name, Lucia Méndez is a well-known Mexican singer, actress, and model. Born on January 26, 1955, Lucia started her career at the young age of 8.

After some record-breaking albums and small but significant roles in telenovelas or Mexican soap operas, Lucia finally found fame in 1985, with her leading role as Raquel in Tú o Nadie. Her TV folio has kept growing ever since, with credits on more than 25 TV shows.

Lucia's career also spans in the film division with more than 10 movies crediting her name as an actress. Her popularity is a testament to her extensive career as a musician and an actress, which makes her life a coveted watch on Forever Queens.

2) Laura Zapata

Like Lucia, Laura too is an established telenovela actress, singer, and dancer. Born on July 31, 1956, Zapata's father, Guillermo Zapata was a famous Mexican boxer, model, and businessman. She is also a half-sister to Thalía, the well-known singer and actress.

Laura's star status, paired with her broad filmography, makes her an ideal watch on Forever Queens. At 67 years old, Laura is still very enthusiastic when it comes to her career.

In 2023, she secured the runner-up position at a reality cooking show called Top Chef VIP. She also recently appeared in a film, La peor de mis bodas 3, and a TV show, Secretos de villanas.

3) Sylvia Pasquel

Born on October 13, 1949, Pasquel is one of the most experienced ladies on the Forever Queen's cast, which makes her an integral part of the show. Sylvia also started her career at the early age of 19, with a hit film called El Despertar del Lobo, which shot her to instant fame.

Like her contemporaries, Sylvia, even at the age of 74, has still maintained relevance with her growing career. Her 2019 film, Devil Between the Legs, bagged her the nomination for Best Actress at the Ariel Awards.

Netflix's Forever Queens will further chronicle her empowering journey.

4) Lorena Herrera

Lorena too is a well-known Mexican actor and singer, who was born on February 18, 1967. Hailing from Mazatlan, Lorena's parents moved to Mexico when she was a young girl. She soon started taking modeling contracts. Her natural beauty took her to most fashion events in the city and got her acting and singing talent recognized.

After several roles in Mexican soap operas and singles that brought her fame, Lorena launched her own music production house called Lorena Herrera, which garnered her an even greater legion of fans. She has also published her own book, Tips for Beauty by Lorena Herrera.

Forever Queens or Siempre Reinas, follows the lives of these queens as they try to constantly keep up with the competitive industry and strive to keep themselves relevant. All the season 2's 7 episodes will be released at once on March 19, only on Netflix.