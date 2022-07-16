Forever Summer: Hamptons: Where do cast members stand with each other at the end of Season 1?

Amazon Prime Video released eight bingeworthy episodes of Forever Summer: Hamptons and marked the network's debut into the reality television world. The series revolves around a group of college students who make the most of their summer holidays by spending it in New York's luxury beach town, the Hamptons.

The cast of Forever Summer: Hamptons come from diverse backgrounds and lifestyles, which allows them to bring their own unique perspective on life to the show. Cast members include Avery Solomon, Ilan Luttway, Emelye Ender, Hunter Hulse, Sophia Messa, Juliet Clarke, Lottie Evans, Frankie Hammer, Reid Rubio, Shannon Stoane, Habtamu "Habs" Coulter, and Milo Munshin.

Cast members' relationships explored after Season 1 finale of Forever Summer: Hamptons

The cast members came to enjoy a nice breezy summer in the Hamptons ahead of a new semester in their respective colleges. However, they were in for a wild ride as they had to navigate friendships, relationships, and family dynamics all throughout the summer. What started as a few people getting together ended up being the most memorable trip of their lives.

While some struggled with family issues, others found love. The cast was involved in fights and misunderstandings but ended the summer on a good note, with all of them forming at least one lifelong bond.

Check out the equation among the cast members as depicted in the finale.

1) Avery, Frankie, and Shannon

Towards the beginning of Forever Summer: Hapmtons, Shannon mentioned that she had a crush on Frankie after the duo embarked on paddleboarding together. However, it became evident to Shannon that Frankie was interested in exploring his relationship with Avery.

Avery was skeptical about beginning a relationship with Frankie, but went ahead after getting Shannon's approval. However, at the end of the season, Avery had a one-on-one conversation with Frankie where she confessed that the duo were better off as friends as they were on different paths in life and shared different interests.

2) Ilan, Emelye, and Hunter

It was a bittersweet journey for this trio as things didn't get off to a great start. Reid revealed to Emelye that Ilan thought she was interested in him. While she aggressively denied the rumor, stating that she was committed to Hunter, Reid further stated that Ilan brought up how he had seen the couple fighting.

When Emelye broke this news to her boyfriend, he threatened to "swallow Ilan's teeth," and teach him a lesson. Soon after, while the cast was having a picnic on a boat, Ilan tried to make amends with Hunter and apologized for his interference, but Hunter maintained that he still had a problem with Ilan.

Over the course of the series, however, the two eventually warmed up to each other, as was evident from the finale when the couple attended Ilan's birthday.

3) Lottie and Ilan

Ahead of the finale episode of Forever Summer: Hapmtons, Lottie's boyfriend Todd mistreated Ilan because the latter DM-ed his girlfriend. Todd picked up a fight with Ilan during Avery's party and then left after having a conversation with Lottie. Throughout the night, Ilan was clueless about the confrontation. It was only on his birthday that Lottie provided him with an explanation.

She confessed that her boyfriend was not happy with Ilan sending her a DM on Instagram since he thought that Ilan was hitting on her. However, Ilan made it clear that he was just complimenting Lottie and it had nothing to do with "making a move." Although Lottie and Ilan got into a brief argument, they made amends by the end of the episode.

In the season finale, viewers saw Habs bid an emotional goodbye to the fellow cast members after a group hug. Juliet tried sorting her issues with her brother and decided to live life on her own terms. Forever Summer: Hapmtons ended with all of them settling well into college.

