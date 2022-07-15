Forever Summer: Hamptons cast list: Who stars in the Prime Video reality show?

Prime Video’s latest addition to its reality TV genre is Forever Summer: Hamptons. As the name suggests, the show is set in The Hamptons, which is largely known for its scenic beaches, rustic infrastructure, and classic historic horse shows.

The streaming service described Forever Summer: Hamptons as “Summer House meets Blue Lagoon." The show follows a group of college students from different statures of life who will spend their summers in the Hamptons.

The students spend their days working in a seaside restaurant and paint this old mundane town red. This reality docu-soap is a unique coming-of-age story where the cast mainly consists of either those still in college or just out of college.

Forever Summer: Hamptons will air on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories on Friday, July 15 2022.

The Prime Video press release read:

"By day, they’re working at a seaside restaurant. By night, they are tearing up the town, testing friendships, and exploring love during the hottest days of the year. This group and their friends are chasing the perfect summer at a pivotal time in their lives, when carefree adolescence is about to end.”

Forever Summer: Hamptons, who to expect

Forever Summer: Hamptons has a diverse cast ranging from those who call the place home, to those who make their way there for the summer.

The locals

Avery Solomon

This Forever Summer: Hamptons local was born and raised in the waves of West Hamptons. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and a minor in public health from Tulane university. In the past, she has modeled for Flying Point Surf Shop, a retail line based in The Hamptons and Atlantic City.

The Forever Summer: Hamptons star is intrigued by new people and new regions and currently has 7784 followers on her Instagram account.

In the trailer, asserting dominance over the others, she said:

“I’m what you can be a local, and this is my crew.”

Habtamu Coulter

Habtamu "Habs" Coulter was born in Ethiopia and was adopted as a four-year-old and has been living in The Hamptons since. The 19-year-old is a student at Charleston University in Vermont and is often found with or on his skateboard.

The assumption is that this Forever Summer: Hamptons star is somewhat of an introvert and likes to remain low-key, as he is not very active on social media.

His Instagram account currently has 1749 followers.

Emelye Ender

Emelye Ender moved to The Hamptons when she was merely ten years old after living in Brooklyn with her parents. For her, life exists beyond four walls.

Emelye already has a huge following on social media and has 54.4k followers on Instagram, something that can be attributed to her presence on TikTok.

The Forever Summer: Hamptons star also has her own website that focuses on fitness and helping others achieve their fitness goals.

Lottie Evans

Lottie at the beach (image via amznstudios.app.box.com)

While there is not enough information about this local’s social media presence, this recent college graduate grew up in the water. She has a rather competitive, athletic lifestyle and spent 4 years as an ocean lifeguard.

Milo Munchin

Another Hamptons native and an enthusiastic photographer, Milo, who is currently a student at The New School in NYC, has had his pictures published in The Washington Post.

His content ranges from pictures on the beach to pictures of his dogs. His Instagram account stands at 1522 followers.

Shannon Sloane

Shannon Sloane (image via amznstudios.app.box.com)

This Forever Summer: Hamptons star was born and raised in Sag Harbor, Hamptons, and is currently a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Her interests include health, wellness, art, and everything related to fashion. She has a fast-paced lifestyle and hopes to pursue a career in digital marketing and public relations.

While her Instagram is private, a lot cannot be said about her “gram” feed, but she does have a following of 1298.

Reid Rubio

A recent graduate of Sycracuse University in New York, Reid is a software engineer originally from West Hampton. His pronouns are he/him as mentioned in his Instagram bio where he has 2716 followers.

He enjoys partying, being on the beach and going to music festivals.

Hunter Hulse

Another Hamptons local through and through. His social circle plays a huge part in his life and he loves to paint the town red with them. Hunter spends a fair share of his time surfing and in the water in general.

He is currently pursuing his Econ degree from the University of Maryland and wants to develop a marine construction company.

He has traveled to Australia and the Canary Islands and plans to be able to travel the world. He has 1877 Instagram followers.

Frankie Hammer

Hailing from East Hampton, New York, Frankie is a travel enthusiast, who enjoys finding big waves to tackle. He enjoys taking things one day at a time and has a rather laid back personality. To have a good time, all he needs is a cold beer and a party.

This Forever Summer: Hampton star has been to Kauai, Colorado and Costa Rica amongst other places.

His Instagram account currently has 667 followers.

Out of towners

Sophia Messa

Sophia is a first-generation American whose parents are Brazilian and Ukrainian.

This Forever Summer: Hamptons is no stranger to fame and already has a fanbase. She has released her EP Ice Cream & Cigarettes which is available on multiple streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Soundcloud and more.

She is the only member of the cast who has a verified Instagram account with a following of 42.8 K.

Ilan Luttway

Ilan, who comes from France, is a computer science major at the University of Michigan. His interests include traveling, cooking and fashion and hopes to pursue a career in television.

His Instagram, where he has 2143 followers, suggests that he absolutely enjoys the company of other people, and occasionally likes to indulge in adventure sports.

Julia Clarke

The Forever Summer: Hamptons star was born on June 6, 1999. She has a bachelor’s degree in new communications media from SUNY Cortland and is originally from Long Island.

The 23-year-old who has 1950 followers on Instagram, desires to travel the country and the world in order to find herself a new home.

Viewers have been eagerly waiting for Forever Summer: Hamptons to air. You can watch the trailer or wait for the show to stream on July 15, 2022 on Prime Video.

