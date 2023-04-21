"Found your bottle in Nashville": RHUGT fans react as Gizelle's tequila bottle is found in season finale

During season 3 of RHUGT (Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip), many stories of housewives and their current lives were shared, but one story caught the most attention when a housewife's favorite bottle of tequila went missing.

It was not only the housewives that made this show a hit, but also a blue and white bottle of Clase Azul Tequila Reposado.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant introduced the bottle in episode 3 of RHUGT. Over the course of season 3, several fights erupted, with the bottles disappearing. At some point, it appeared that Bryant was on a mission to find the tequila bottle.

The mystery of who actually took the bottle wasn't entirely solved in the finale which was released on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The thief who stole Bryant's bottle didn't come out, but she did get her tequila. On the night of the Loy Krathong festival, when Pepsi met all the housewives, he gave Bryant an identical bottle of Gizelle's prized tequila.

Later, Bryant expressed how she appreciated Pepsi's efforts and how it was "extremely touching" to see Pepsi go to such lengths to make her happy.

While she knew it wasn't the same bottle, she didn't let that ruin what Pepsi had done for her. Following this, fans have been sharing their reactions, searching for the bottle near them and posting it to social media, with one fan even finding the same brand bottle in Nashville and mentioning, "Found your bottle in Nashville"

This is why RHUGT star Gizelle Bryant was so excited about the Clase Azul Tequila Reposado

In regards to the bottle of tequila, Bryant was saving it for the trip to Phuket, but it disappeared before then.

In episode 3, Gizelle, Pepsi, and Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were last seen drinking from the bottle. Following the disappearance of the bottle, Bryant was enraged and frustrated.

According to what she told the show's producers:

“Listen, I know I look like a diva, but Gizelle doesn’t ask for much. I don’t drink wine. I don’t drink vodka. I drink tequila; this particular one.”

Bryant also mentioned how difficult it was to get that bottle. Heather also informed the producers of the following:

“It’s a bottle that you can buy at any liquor store anywhere in America. It’s a tchotchke; what’s going on?”

Bryant searched the housewives' room but couldn't find anything. In her mind, she had three suspects: Heather, Candiace, and Marysol.

Gizelle Bryant's bottle of taquila was stolen. Who is responsible?

Following the bottle's presentation to Bryant, Pepsi mentioned:

“After you left the house, I’m searching all around the island just for you. And for peace for everyone.”

In addition to Bryant, all the housewives in Thailand appreciated what Pepsi did during their weeklong stay.

While Pepsi didn't reveal who actually stole the bottle during the last episode, RHUGT's closing credits revealed that several of the wives were involved, including Candiace and Leah.

The closing scene also shows cousins Heather and Whitney sneaking off to take some shots from the bottle at the Loy Krathong event. Following this, Whitney stated, “They never checked the outdoor shower.”

Fans have been sharing their reactions:

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 episodes are available on Peacock.

