"I want people to know that I'm not this horrendous person": Everything Frances Hall said about her husband Bill's death

Frances Hall, a Texas mother-of-two and wife of business tycoon Bill Hall Jr., served two years in prison after a jury found her guilty of her husband's road accident death. The tragic incident, which occurred in October 2013, was triggered by a twisted love triangle when Frances got involved in a high-speed chase with her husband's mistress on the highway.

The wild car chase resulted in Bill Hall's tragic death when Frances allegedly hit his Harley motorcycle, knocking him off the road. She was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was found guilty of both the charges, ultimately serving a minimum sentence of two years.

Frances Hall, however, maintained her innocence after her release in September 2018, claiming that the incident was nothing more than a tragic accident that took away the love of her life. She said,

"I want people to know that I'm not this horrendous person. This man was my life, my life, even after five years, I'll never have another Bill."

Read further to learn everything Frances Hall reportedly said about her husband's death ahead of the upcoming NBC Dateline episode, titled Collison, which is scheduled to premiere this Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

Frances Hall asserted that her husband Bill's death "was just a tragic accident"

Nearly three years after Bill Hall Jr.'s demise, Frances was convicted of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in September 2016. Her defense team contended that she wasn't acting rationally at the time, given that the incident was considered a crime of sudden passion. Frances, then 53, received only two years each for both the charges, which were to be served concurrently.

Frances Hall has always maintained that it was an accident. She claimed that all she wanted that day was for Bonnie to pull over so she could, once and for all, confront her. Things soon escalated, and in the heated car chase, Bill, who had interfered between the two cars, got hit by Hall's truck and was knocked off the highway, sustaining blunt-force injuries.

During a CBS 48 Hours interview, when asked about the incident, Frances Hall said that it was,

"An accident that I didn't -- I don't even know how. But it was -- an accident. I would have never in a million years have hurt my husband."

She further added that she never wanted to hurt the man she had loved throughout her life. Frances added:

"I – no -- never would I have hurt him."

Frances Hall claimed that she just wanted to confront Bonnie Contreras that day

When asked about the U-turn she made that day on the highway after seeing Bonnie driving her family's Range Rover, Frances Hall said,

"I wanted her to pull over. I wanted her to pull over. I wanted to confront this woman. I wanted to tell her, 'Leave me the freak alone already. That's enough. I can't take you. If you want him, you can have him. Just leave me and my family out of this.'"

Contradicting Bonnie's testimony that Frances bumped into her car multiple times, the mother-of-two said,

"Never did I touch the car."

Frances claimed that amid the confusion of the situation on the highway that day, she was unable to see Bill's accident or overhear the crash and blamed Bonnie for the accident, stating that it was because of her rash driving that the tragedy occurred. Frances said,

"I didn't see anything. I -- my focus was in the front 'cause she kept braking on me. And braking and braking. If anyone is guilty of anything, I would say it's Bonnie Contreras of reckless driving. Because everyone else had to react to her actions. But … It was just a tragic accident."

She further stated:

"I am not the person they portrayed me to be. I'm a very compassionate and a sincere woman. He is the love of my life and will always be the love of my life."

During the 2016 trial, testimony lasted for seven days before a jury found Frances Hall guilty. While in court, she reportedly said,

"I didn't do it. I would never in a million years hurt Bill. Never. I will never love another like I loved this man."

Learn more about what Frances Hall had to say about her husband's tragic death, which she was convicted for on NBC Dateline's upcoming episode this Friday, September 9, 2022.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora