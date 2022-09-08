NBC Dateline: Who was Texas businessman Bill Hall Jr. and how did he die?

Bill Hall Jr. was a married father of two and the owner of a multimillion-dollar Texas-based trucking business called Bill Hall Jr. Trucking, which started out with a single truck he bought with his wife, Frances Hall, in the early 1980s.

Unfortunately, Hall's legacy ended when he got involved in a twisted love triangle that ended in a high-speed chase between his wife, Frances, and the mistress, Bonnie Contreras. Little did they know that the wild car chase on the Texas Highway would have life-changing repercussions, with only two out of the three making it out alive.

In the wife's fit of rage chase, her car hit Bill's Harley motorcycle, and he was thrown off the road, resulting in an accident that would eventually kill him. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he died after succumbing to numerous internal injuries. Frances Hall was arrested and convicted of the crime.

Years later, NBC Dateline will have Andrea Canning report on businessman Bill Hall Jr.'s road accident death. His demise resulted from what his family claimed he was most passionate about - "life in the fast lane." Canning will also discuss Frances Hall's ride to prison and everything that happened in between. The episode, titled Collison, airs on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10/9c.

A war waging between two women for Bill Hall Jr.'s love resulted in his demise

Although Bill Hall Jr. deeply loved and adored his wife, Frances Hall, for the 32 years they had been together, he desired the attention of other young women and often got involved in extramarital affairs. His wife knew of his infidelities and forgave him numerous times in the past.

However, when Bonnie Contreras entered the scene, their marriage took a nasty turn when the lovely couple was dragged into a twisted love triangle by the 28-year-old former exotic dancer. Sources stated that although Bill claimed to have loved Bonnie at one point and often showered her with expensive gifts, he was slowly starting to lose interest by 2013, nearly three years after their affair started.

But Hall's family members claim that the young mistress was unwilling to let go of the man who was always at her disposal when it came to money, even paying her rent. The twisted tale began when Bill Hall Jr. started avoiding her. Bonnie would threaten him and ultimately call Frances, informing her about the illicit affair.

Attorney Leigh Cutter told CBS 48 Hours that,

"She kept calling Bill and Bill would decline her calls. And all the while, Bonnie's texting Bill, saying, 'I'm gonna tell your wife. I'm gonna tell her about us,' and ultimately calls Frances."

She even started stalking the couple's home and engaging in texting wars with her lover's wife. Soon after, Frances and Bonnie got into a terrible texting brawl and sent each other hundreds of berating messages. Cutter reported:

"After she makes the call … she … really takes it up a notch and she starts going to Frances and Bill's house. She'll take pictures of the outside of the house and then she'll text it to Bill. And then she'll text it to the wife and say, you know, ugly, ugly nasty things to the wife."

What did Bill Hall Jr.'s final two days look like?

Bill Hall Jr.'s brother Hank Hall claimed Bonnie Contreras' constant texting wrecked Bill and Frances' attempt to mend their relationship while they were out for a weekend getaway. Hank stated that Bonnie sent a barrage of aggressive and obscene messages involving photographs of her and Bill having s*x, which naturally enraged Frances. Bill was kicked out of the house.

Brother Hank Hall stated:

"She just got up and whooped him. And said, 'You're not – you -- you need to get out. Get outta my house."

The heated brawl ended with Bill staying over at Bonnie's house that night. The following day, October 10, 2013, the two women headed for an unforeseen encounter on Loop 1604, a two-lane highway in Texas. The wife, heading home from a volleyball game that day, first spotted Hall in his blue Harley and moments later laid her eyes on the lover for the first time.

Frances, who was sick of a woman interfering in her marriage, got into a wild car chase with Bonnie, who was reportedly driving the Hall family's Range Rover. According to Bonnie, Bill intercepted them on the highway when his wife's car hit his Harley, and he went flying off the road.

Bonnie Contreras reportedly said:

"Now Bill's over here and I'm speeding up and I see Bill and I'm wanting to stop but I don't stop because I'm fearing for my life. I don't know what she's thinking, what she has in the vehicle, if she has any weapons. I don't know what she's thinking in her head. And I see the Escalade coming and then she just -- boom, she hits him, he flies off, the bike flies off."

Bill Hall Jr. wasn't wearing a helmet at the time and suffered severe blunt-force injuries. When he was found on the side of the highway, his brother claimed he was breathing hard. A few hours later, he died at the hospital.

Tune in to NBC Dateline this Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10/9c, to learn more about Bill Hall Jr.'s tragic death.

