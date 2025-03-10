Freddy’s introduces 5 new menu items: All you need to know

A new menu item lineup has arrived at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, featuring five permanent additions and the return of fan favorites. Announced on March 6, 2025, the changes include four frozen custard treats, seasoned tots, and kettle chips, alongside year-round availability of previously limited-time burgers. The updates respond to customer demand and aim to boost franchisee success, according to executives.

Freddy’s new menu item additions—Cold Brew Caramel Crunch, Reese’s Royale, OREO Double Trouble, Strawberry Dreamcake, and Freddy’s Kettle Chips—join the permanent lineup alongside returning staples like the Grilled Cheese Steakburger. The brand also reintroduced Lemon Cream Frost and Orange Cream Frost drinks, now available indefinitely.

New frozen custard treats join the new menu item lineup

Frozen custard desserts by Freddy's (Image via Instagram/@freddysusa)

Four frozen custard desserts are now permanent:

Cold Brew Caramel Crunch: Vanilla custard blended with cold brew coffee, Heath® toffee, caramel sauce, and whipped cream.

Reese’s® Royale: Vanilla custard with Reese’s® peanut butter sauce, peanut butter cups, and a cherry topping.

OREO® Double Trouble: Double portions of OREO cookies mixed into vanilla custard.

Strawberry Dreamcake: Vanilla custard with strawberries, cinnamon streusel, and New York-style cheesecake.

These new menu items expand Freddy’s dessert offerings, which already include classics like concretes and shakes.

Limited-time burgers become permanent

Grilled Cheese Steakburger & Prime Rib Steakburger (Image via Instagram/@freddysusa)

Two formerly seasonal burgers are now year-round options:

Grilled Cheese Steakburger: Features two steakburger patties, American and Swiss cheeses, bacon, tomato spread, and Texas toast.

Prime Rib Steakburger: Includes prime rib slices, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, portobello mushrooms, and garlic aioli.

Freddy’s CMO, Erin Walter, noted these were the brand’s “most well-loved” limited-time items, with guests frequently requesting their return. He said in a press release on March 6, 2025:

"These menu additions reflect our commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving tastes of our guests. By making these fan favorites permanent fixtures on our menu, we're ensuring that our guests can enjoy their preferred items year-round while also providing our franchisees with exciting new offerings to drive sales and guest loyalty."

New sides and revamped drinks

Freddy's tots, kettle chips, frosts & peanut butter bananza (Image via Freddy’s)

Freddy’s added two new menu item sides:

Tots: Crispy potato tots seasoned with Freddy’s Fry Seasoning.

Freddy’s Kettle Chips: Kettle-cooked chips with the same seasoning.

The Frosts lineup includes:

Orange Cream Frost: It comes with all-natural lemonade blended with frozen vanilla custard. It contains orange cream powder and whipped cream.

Lemon Cream Frost: It comes with all-natural lemonade blended with frozen vanilla custard and whipped cream.

The Peanut Butter Bananza (formerly PBC&B) sundae also returns permanently. It contains vanilla custard, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, bananas, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Franchise growth and strategy

Freddy’s CEO Chris Dull tied the new menu item additions to franchisee success, stating that they help drive traffic and higher transaction values. The brand, which has over 550 locations across 36 states, plans to expand further by appealing to operators with proven crowd-pleasers. He noted in the press release:

"Our focus on menu innovation is a key component of our traffic-driving strategy. By continually refreshing our menu with popular items, we're helping our franchisees stay competitive in the fast-casual market and attract new guests to their locations."

Freddy’s new menu item rollout balances innovation with nostalgia, transforming seasonal hits into permanent staples. With savory burgers, sweet custard treats, and crispy sides now available year-round, Freddy’s aims to keep customers—and franchise partners—coming back.

For details on locations and full menus, visit freddys.com.

