Frescos Naturales on Shark Tank: Cost, founder, backstory, and more about sparkling drink business

Shark Tank returns for another episode this week with four entrepreneurs set to pitch their businesses to regular sharks and a guest shark to get the funding they need to take their businesses to the next level.

One of the brands set to appear on the show is Frescos Naturales, a natural Latin American specialty drink. The beverage and food line offers drinks inspired by “vibrant Latin American” cultures. A Latino-owned beverage firm that is proud of its heritage and wishes to spread these delicious drinks, according to the company's website.

Shark Tank season 14, episode 12 is set to air on Friday, January 20, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

All about Frescos Naturales ahead of its appearance on Shark Tank season 14

Frescos Naturales will appear on the upcoming episode of Shark Tank. In 2018, Juan Stewart was preparing lunch for his son, Joaquin. Along with the food, he made his son a batch of rosa de jamaica, and that’s how the founder was inspired to create his line of Latin American drinks.

He said:

"Using bright colors and presenting the flavor names in Spanish is a way to pay homage to our Latin American roots. This is a Latino-owned beverage company that is proud of its heritage and wants to share these delicious drinks."

Juan ran with the idea and created his second business, Frescnos Naturales, with the profits he earned from his previous start-up, Green Belly, which he started in 2014. However, due to unforeseeable obstacles, he had to postpone the launch of the food and beverage company.

Joaquin was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, which was followed by the global pandemic, delaying the premiere to 2021. Juan later began selling his beverages in small shops, and he will now be seen on the ABC show.

"Juan began selling rosa de jamaica at the local farmers’ markets. People loved it! Having confirmed people’s interest, and knowing the massive size and under-served Latinx market, Juan set out to develop more flavors."

Juan’s partner is also his brother-in-law Sebastian, who grew up drinking similar drinks in Peru. He is the artistic director of the Shark Tank company and has played a large part in how the brand looks.

The upcoming Shark Tank season 14 product has six flavors, including Rosa De Jamaica, which is a “slightly sweet” and lightly tart sparkling drink made of hibiscus. Tamarindo is a sparkling drink with an earthly player with hints of sweetness and sourness, along with notes of acidity.

Maracuya, a passion fruit-based drink, has a light flavor with tropical sweetness and “timid tartness.” The line further consists of a sweet pineapple drink called Pina, a tangy sparkling guava drink called Guayaba, and a drink made of sweet mangoes.

According to the website, several drinks with sugar and artificial ingredients have swamped many marketplaces.

The upcoming Shark Tank product is available in numerous stores in Minnesota and Colorado. Frescos Naturales can be purchased in Organic Sandwich Company, OZO Coffee, Le French Cafe, Avanti Food and Beverage, Bova’s Market and Grill, Rincon Argentino, Yellowbelly, University Hill Market & Deli, Hazel’s Beverage World, Honeycomb Salon, and more.

Additionally, the product is available for $19.99 in 6-packs of either the same taste or a variety of flavors on the official website (drinkfescos.com).

Tune in on Friday, January 20, at 8 pm ET on ABC to see if Juan gets the funding for the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14.

