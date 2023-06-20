FRIENDS: 5 Phoebe Buffay jokes that are too good to miss

Phoebe Buffay has her eccentricities, but she is also witty, loyal, and selfless. Fans of Friends cannot deny that she is an essential part of the group. She is always there when her friends need someone to talk to or lean on. Not only that, Phoebe Buffay's not-so-ordinary childhood, experience of life on the streets, and unique way of thinking make her the most interesting 'friend' within the group.

When it comes to humor, fans of the TV show instantly think of Chandler. And while it is true that he does have some of the funniest lines on the show, Phoebe Buffay is not very far behind. Over the course of 10 seasons, she proved that she could also dish out witty sarcasm when the time was right.

5 times Phoebe Buffay stole the show with her witty sense of humor

1) "I asked for the news, not the weather." (The One With the Jam)

In this scene, Phoebe Buffay tells the gang about meeting Ursula's stalker. Even though she finds him cute, the rest of the gang have their apprehensions about the stalker. She tells them that she will help him get over Ursula, like she did with Joey.

Joey opens his mouth to deny being a stalker, but his mouth is full of pastry and Monica's homemade jam, so some food falls out. Then Phoebe makes a snide comment about wanting to hear the news, and not the weather, referring to the splatter of breadcrumbs falling onto her.

2) "My eyes! My eyes!" (The One Where Everybody Finds Out)

Monica and Chandler kept their relationship a secret from their friends for a long time, but given how much time they spent together, it was destined to come out sooner or later. Joey caught on first and then Rachel found out.

In this scene, Phoebe, Rachel, and Ross are in the ugly naked guy's apartment when Phoebe catches the couple in the act from the window. She is shocked and screams out "Chandler and Monica" multiple times before shielding her eyes to protect herself from the imagery.

This small but hilarious reaction from Phoebe Buffay is a moment that fans will never forget.

3) "You love divorce so much you're probably gonna marry it." (The One in Vegas)

Phoebe Buffay may be kooky, but she is very observant. Throughout the show, she has made quite a few observations about the gang. In this scene, Rachel and Ross end up getting married under the influence, and they talk about getting it annulled. This is when Phoebe points out that Ross' thing is that he is the "divorce guy".

Of course, Ross denies it and quickly remarks that he doesn't enjoy getting divorced. But Phoebe counters by saying that he loves divorce so much that he will probably end up marrying it, and then it won't work out, which will lead to another divorce. Given that she had quite a few mimosas before making the statement and taking into account Ross's history, this scene portrayed a very honest reaction to real events.

4) "You like that? You should hear my phone number." (The One with Rachel's Assistant)

When it comes to flirting, Phoebe Buffay is almost as good as Joey. She is confident and knows how to get what she wants. In this scene, she drops by Rachel's office to check in on her when she realizes that the latter chose to hire the good-looking Tag over an experienced candidate named Hilda.

When Tag tells Phoebe that she has a pretty name, she slyly tells him that her phone number is even prettier. It would be hard for fans to find a smoother line than the one Phoebe used on Tag. Moments like this that showcased her wit and cheeky personality made fans fall in love with Phoebe Buffay's character.

5) "Something is wrong with the left phalange." (The Last One)

Phoebe Buffay is a big romantic at heart, and she always went out of her way to ensure her friends can end up with the one they love. In this scene, she is driving Ross to meet with Rachel and confess his feelings before she leaves for Paris, but they go to the wrong airport and lose precious time. So, she calls up Rachel and makes up some lies about a "left phalange" to get her off the plane. A classic Phoebe Buffay move!

Fans will never forget this moment because her lie helped Ross tell Rachel how he truly feels, and she ended up getting off the plane to be with him.

Fun and vibrant, loyal and lovable, these moments prove that everybody deserves a friend like Phoebe Buffay who spreads positivity and hope wherever she goes.

Poll : 0 votes