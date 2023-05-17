Friends actors net worth explored: How rich are they now?

Friends has effectively cemented itself as one of the most popular and most loved TV shows of all time. The fast-paced life of the six friends -- Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Rachel (Jennifer Anniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Ross (David Schwimmer), and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) -- captured the hearts of millions across the world throughout its 10-season run and continues to do so today.

Friends launched the careers of the six main stars. They are still popular and relevant today. Furthermore, the high viewership and immense global fanbase resulted in the net worth of the cast members hitting record numbers.

How much are the six main actors of Friends worth in 2023?

1) Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani)

Matt LeBlanc played the lovable Friends character, Joey. The kind-hearted, simple-minded playboy is still one of the most iconic TV characters of all time. Joey's growth was one of the pivotal plot points of the show.

Following the conclusion of the sitcom, Matt LeBlanc also worked on Joey, a spinoff of Friends. He took on numerous memorable roles, including one in Episodes, which earned him a 2012 Golden Globe Award. He has not been very active in the past couple of years.

His net worth as of 2023 amounts to approximately $80 million, according to Second Angle.

2) Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay)

Lisa Kudrow was another one of the most lovable characters on the show. She was also among the funniest ones in the group. The masseuse had a bizarre mix of ups and downs until her eventual marriage to Paul Rudd's Mike.

After the popular show ended, Kudrow appeared in many TV shows, including The Comeback, Web Therapy, and Space Force. She is also married to advertising executive Michel Stern. They have a son named Julian.

Her net worth is $90 million as of 2023, according to Second Angle.

3) David Schwimmer (Ross Geller)

David Schwimmer, perhaps one of the most talented actors on the show, played Ross Geller, the dinosaur guy. Ross is arguably the funniest character with respect to the awkwardness he creates. His love story with Rachael is also one of the show's most important storylines.

The actor, director, activist, and producer worked on multiple high-profile projects after his starring role as Ross Geller. One of his most memorable roles since then has been that of Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Schwimmer is among the four actors out of six with a triple-digit valuation in 2023.

He stands at $100 Million as of 2023, according to Second Angle.

4) Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing)

The beating heart of the show, Chandler Bing's sarcasm is perhaps the most remarkable thing about Friends, alongside his heart-warming romance with Monica. Their love story, like Ross and Rachael's, was a central plot point of the show.

Of course, the fan-favorite Chandler got quite busy after the show, appearing in many films, alongside top-notch Hollywood actors. He also appeared in more television shows like The Good Wife, Go On, and The Odd Couple.

Sadly, the actor struggled with substance abuse but made a complete recovery before going on to help others with similar problems. His net worth is $120 Million, according to Second Angle.

5) Courteney Cox (Monica Geller)

Who can forget the fat-to-fit Monica Geller? From her affair with Richard to her marriage to Chandler, Monica was certainly an unforgettable character.

One of the most successful actors from the franchise, Courteney Cox is one of the few actors who remains relevant even today, thanks to her portrayl of Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise.

She was already one of the most fun characters on Friends, taking on Monica Geller, the obsessive perfectionist. She went on to do many projects after her 10-year stint on the NBC show. Her later works include Cougar Town and Just Before I Go.

As of now, Cox has a net worth of $150 Million, according to Second Angle.

6) Jennifer Aniston (Rachael Green)

The runaway bride, Rachael Green, was always one of the most popular and beloved characters of the show. Her "break" storyline was also among the finest.

Most would predict that Rachael Green is currently the richest one in the group. Of course, Jennifer Aniston had a very full career after her stint as Rachael, becoming a full-fledged Hollywood star with her roles in films like Horrible Bosses, Murder Mystery, Just Go With It, and The Yellow Birds.

She has accumulated many honors at the same time. Her high-profile marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux have also been a source of much excitement from the media.

Aniston has a net worth of $300 Million, according to Second Angle.

All the episodes of Friends are available for streaming on HBO Max.

