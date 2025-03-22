From SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu to Enhypen’s Jake: Try these popular ramen recipes from your favorite K-pop idols

There's a lot to learn from K-pop idols, even ramen recipes! A user on Instagram, @all.about.20s, shared eight recipes created by K-pop idols. Over the years, members of K-pop groups like Seventeen, Enhypen, Onewe, and more have shared their twists on regular instant noodles that they swear by. Here are the exact recipes as told by the idols.

Try these 8 ramen recipes by K-pop idols

1) Jake (Enhypen) – Carbo-Buldak Risotto

People add quite a few things to the popular instant noodles to make it a filling meal. Enhypen's Jake added a staple ingredient–rice–and another favorite, cheese, to his ramen recipe to make a creamy offering.

Ingredients:

Carbo-Buldak (cup ramen) 1 instant rice pack 200ml water Milk Cheese sauce

How to make it:

Crush the noodles into small pieces. Add the noodles, half of the rice, and water in a pot and bring to a boil. Add a little bit of milk and the cheese sauce included in the Buldak ramen. Adjust the taste by adding the Buldak sauce to your preference. Stir well.

2) Sunoo (Enhypen) – Buldak Ramen

A buldak ramen is fiery and spicy. It is one of the most loved flavors, and Enhypen's Sunoo gives an interesting twist to the instant noodle dish.

Ingredients:

Buldak ramen (dry, no soup) Cheese for Sprinkling Sesame oil

How to make it:

Boil water and cook the noodles. Once the noodles are fully cooked, drain the water, add the sauce, and mix well. Sprinkle cheese evenly over the noodles. Cover with a lid and let the cheese melt properly. Once done, drizzle sesame oil on top and serve.

3) Heeseung (Enhypen) – Steamed Egg Ramen Recipe

An egg can elevate a dish and give it a needed protein boost. Ramen lovers have often added egg to the recipe to make it extra flavourful. Enhypen's Heeseung has a twist of his own.

Ingredients:

350ml water 1 egg 1 pack of Shin Ramyun

How to make it

Boil water and add the seasoning packet and noodles. Beat the egg in a separate bowl beforehand. When the noodles are partially cooked, remove them and keep them aside. Gently pour the beaten egg into the broth (the egg will float like a cloud). Cook the noodles fully and enjoy.

4) Chenle (NCT) – Tomato Ramen

Tomato is a vegetable... or fruit that has divided consumers. Some love it while some would prefer to not eat it at all. Adding such an ingredient in ramen is an interesting choice. NCT's Chenle has a unique recipe with tomato as a highlighted ingredient.

Ingredients:

1 tomato 2 chives 1 tsp chili oil 1 egg 1 tsp soy sauce 1 pack of ramen

How to make it:

Slice the tomatoes and chives. Boil some water, add tomato and chili oil, and cook for 1 minute. Put in the ramen noodles, the sauce packets, soy sauce, chives, and egg. Stir the egg in to make the creamy broth, then boil until the noodles are fully cooked. Serve it hot.

5) Keonhee (Oneus) – Keonhee's father's ramen recipe

K-pop group Oneus' Keonhee shared an instant noodle recipe that his father used to make for him. It packs a spicy punch with added pepper powders.

Ingredients:

1 pack of instant ramen (Yeol or Shin)

Green Onion

Aged Kimchi

Red pepper powder

Green chilli

How to make it:

Cut green onions into large pieces and add them to boiling water Add 3 spoons of aged kimchi and noodle broth powder. Add noodles and bring to a boil. Add both red pepper powder and green chili. Adjust to your spice preference.

6) Sohee (RIIZE) – Sesame Soy Ramen

Sesame is one of the indispensable ingredients in Korean cooking. It works well as a garnish, giving an extra crunch and flavor to a dish. K-pop group RIIZE's Sohee uses that idea to give a new twist to his ramen.

Ingredients:

1 pack of instant noodles

1 egg

Red chili powder (gochugaru)

Pepper

Green onion

How to make it:

Cook the noodles in 500ml water along with the egg. Once the noodles are cooked, remove them and continue to boil the soup. Pour the soup base over the noodles and sprinkle pepper and green onion as per your taste.

7) Mingyu (SEVENTEEN) – Hangover Ramen

SEVENTEEN Mingyu's Ramen Recipe (Image via Weverse Magazine)

There are many cures for hangovers, like having specific soups or medicinal shots. This easy-to-make ramen recipe by SEVENTEEN's Mingyu claims to help cure hangovers.

Ingredients:

1 pack of instant ramen (Neoguri)

Red pepper powder (gochugaru)

Kelp

550ml water

1 Egg

A spoonful of minced garlic

Green onions

How to make it:

Stir fry green onions and minced garlic in an oiled pot Add soup powder and dried vegetables and fry over high heat. Add water, kelp, and noodles and boil. Remove the noodles after they are partially cooked. Add peppers and egg and continue to boil. Add the noodles back and cook until ready.

8) Kim Pung – Microwave Ramen

Ramen can be made on a stove and also in a microwave. While many prefer the traditional 3-minute wait for cup noodles and like to hear as the soup boils in a pot, some like to microwave it.

Ingredients:

1 pack of snack ramen

500 ml water

1 egg

How to make it:

Put eggs in a bowl. Add noodles and soup powder over the eggs. Pour boiled water over the noodles Microwave it for 2 mins. Make sure not to break the egg.

Ramen remains one of the most popular instant meal options. It is versatile and easily available for those looking to have a quick yet filling meal on the go. Fans can choose any of these recipes to try out at home.

