Gary Clark Jr. 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American blues musician and songwriter Gary Clark Jr. has announced his North American tour in support of his upcoming album JPEG RAW. The live tour is scheduled to be held in the summer from May 8, 2024, to August 21, 2024, in venues across the US and Canada.

The new tour, which will feature performances by Mavis Staples and St. Paul & The Broken Bones on certain dates and will make stops in Dallas, Chicago, and New York, among other locations, was announced via a post on Gary Clark Jr.'s official Instagram page on January 31, 2024.

Furthermore, the artist will also make stops at a few festivals, including the I Made Rock’n’Roll Festival and the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The Live Nation ticket pre-sale will begin on Thursday, February 1 at 10 am local time (use code ENERGY), followed by a general on-sale on February 2 at 10 am local via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices for his headlining shows range from $35.50 to $129.95, while general admission prices for his festival dates will vary.

Gary Clark Jr. building momentum for his new album with tour

Gary Clark Jr. will be releasing his new album JPEG RAW on March 22, 2024, his first full-length project since 2019's This Land. In anticipation of the upcoming album, the blues guitarist released four songs from the album over the past week, including This Is Who We Are featuring Naala, Maktub, Hyperwave, and the title track, JPEG RAW.

The setlist for the 25-date tour will mostly consist of new material from the upcoming album. Kicking off with a show in his home state at the Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, Texas, Clark will then make stops in cities such as Louisville, Toronto, Portland, and Boston before winding down with a final performance at a venue in Los Angeles that has yet to be announced.

The full list of dates and venues for Gary Clark Jr.'s 2024 tour is given below:

May 8, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

May 9, 2024 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

May 11, 2024 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater (with St. Paul & The Broken Bones)

May 13, 2024 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Mavis Staples)

May 15, 2024 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

May 16, 2024 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

May 18, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN @ I Made Rock’n’Roll Festival

May 20, 2024 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

May 21, 2024 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

May 22, 2024 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

May 24, 2024 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

May 25, 2024 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

May 26, 2024 – Toronto, ON @ History

May 30, 2024 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

June 1, 2024 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

June 2, 2024 – New Haven, CT @ Shubert Theater

June 4, 2024 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

June 6, 2024 – Deerfield, MA @ Treehouse Brewing Company

June 7, 2024 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 8, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

June 9, 2024 – Washington, D.C. @ Wolf Trap

June 11, 2024 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

June 13, 2024 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 14, 2024 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

August 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Venue TBD

More about the new Gary Clark Jr. album

The 12-song tracklist for Clark's sixth studio album JPEG RAW was also revealed recently on streaming platforms and includes some music icons as collaborators.

Soul legend Stevie Wonder will feature on the track What About the Children, while the veteran funk musician George Clinton from the band Parliament/Funkadelic can be heard on the aptly titled Funk Which U.

Americana musician Valerie June and jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold will also feature on certain tracks.

JPEG RAW Tracklist:

Maktub JPEG RAW Don’t Start (feat. Valerie June) This Is Who We Are To the End of the Earth Alone Together (feat. Keyon Harrold) What About the Children (feat. Stevie Wonder) Hearts in Retrograde Hyperwave Funk Which U (feat. George Clinton) Triumph Habits

Prior to the album's release, Gary Clark Jr. and his band will perform Maktub for the first time on February 16 on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Gary Clark Jr. is a multiple Grammy Award-winning musician whose previous album This Land became his third consecutive album to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and garnered three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance and Best Contemporary Blues Album.

Apart from his music career, Gary Clark Jr. also appeared in the 2022 film Elvis, which is a biography based on the life of the rock & roll legend Elvis Presley. Gary Clark played the role of Blues singer Arthur Crudup, who released several hits that were later re-recorded by Elvis.