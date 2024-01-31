Gary Clark Jr. 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American blues musician and songwriter Gary Clark Jr. has announced his North American tour in support of his upcoming album JPEG RAW. The live tour is scheduled to be held in the summer from May 8, 2024, to August 21, 2024, in venues across the US and Canada.
The new tour, which will feature performances by Mavis Staples and St. Paul & The Broken Bones on certain dates and will make stops in Dallas, Chicago, and New York, among other locations, was announced via a post on Gary Clark Jr.'s official Instagram page on January 31, 2024.
Furthermore, the artist will also make stops at a few festivals, including the I Made Rock’n’Roll Festival and the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
The Live Nation ticket pre-sale will begin on Thursday, February 1 at 10 am local time (use code ENERGY), followed by a general on-sale on February 2 at 10 am local via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices for his headlining shows range from $35.50 to $129.95, while general admission prices for his festival dates will vary.
Gary Clark Jr. building momentum for his new album with tour
Gary Clark Jr. will be releasing his new album JPEG RAW on March 22, 2024, his first full-length project since 2019's This Land. In anticipation of the upcoming album, the blues guitarist released four songs from the album over the past week, including This Is Who We Are featuring Naala, Maktub, Hyperwave, and the title track, JPEG RAW.
The setlist for the 25-date tour will mostly consist of new material from the upcoming album. Kicking off with a show in his home state at the Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, Texas, Clark will then make stops in cities such as Louisville, Toronto, Portland, and Boston before winding down with a final performance at a venue in Los Angeles that has yet to be announced.
The full list of dates and venues for Gary Clark Jr.'s 2024 tour is given below:
- May 8, 2024 – Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium
- May 9, 2024 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
- May 11, 2024 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater (with St. Paul & The Broken Bones)
- May 13, 2024 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Mavis Staples)
- May 15, 2024 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
- May 16, 2024 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
- May 18, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN @ I Made Rock’n’Roll Festival
- May 20, 2024 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
- May 21, 2024 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
- May 22, 2024 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
- May 24, 2024 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
- May 25, 2024 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
- May 26, 2024 – Toronto, ON @ History
- May 30, 2024 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
- June 1, 2024 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
- June 2, 2024 – New Haven, CT @ Shubert Theater
- June 4, 2024 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
- June 6, 2024 – Deerfield, MA @ Treehouse Brewing Company
- June 7, 2024 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- June 8, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
- June 9, 2024 – Washington, D.C. @ Wolf Trap
- June 11, 2024 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
- June 13, 2024 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
- June 14, 2024 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
- August 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ Venue TBD
More about the new Gary Clark Jr. album
The 12-song tracklist for Clark's sixth studio album JPEG RAW was also revealed recently on streaming platforms and includes some music icons as collaborators.
Soul legend Stevie Wonder will feature on the track What About the Children, while the veteran funk musician George Clinton from the band Parliament/Funkadelic can be heard on the aptly titled Funk Which U.
Americana musician Valerie June and jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold will also feature on certain tracks.
JPEG RAW Tracklist:
- Maktub
- JPEG RAW
- Don’t Start (feat. Valerie June)
- This Is Who We Are
- To the End of the Earth
- Alone Together (feat. Keyon Harrold)
- What About the Children (feat. Stevie Wonder)
- Hearts in Retrograde
- Hyperwave
- Funk Which U (feat. George Clinton)
- Triumph
- Habits
Prior to the album's release, Gary Clark Jr. and his band will perform Maktub for the first time on February 16 on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Gary Clark Jr. is a multiple Grammy Award-winning musician whose previous album This Land became his third consecutive album to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and garnered three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance and Best Contemporary Blues Album.
Apart from his music career, Gary Clark Jr. also appeared in the 2022 film Elvis, which is a biography based on the life of the rock & roll legend Elvis Presley. Gary Clark played the role of Blues singer Arthur Crudup, who released several hits that were later re-recorded by Elvis.