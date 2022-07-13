Gary Clark Jr tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American musician and songwriter Gary Clark Jr. has announced his US tour, which will commence from September 9 in Birmingham, Alabama, and will conclude on October 9 in Wheatland, California. The tour will also make stops in New York, Pennsylvania, and Detroit, among other locations. Gary Clark Jr. will also perform on three dates in July 12, 12, and 29 in Budapest, Vienna, and Plymouth respectively. Furthermore, the artist will also make stops at a few festivals including Sea.Hear.Now, Sound on Sound, and Party in the Park, among others.

General tickets for the festival will be available starting July 15 at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster. The presale for tickets will begin on July 14 with the code 'Electric'.

Gary Clark Jr. 2022 Tour Dates

July 12 — Budapest, HU at Budapest Park

July 13 — Vienna, AU at Ernst Happel Stadion

July 29 — Plymouth, MN at Live at the Hilde: Party in the Park 2022

September 09 — Birmingham, AL at Avondale Brewery

September 11 — St. Louis, MO at Music at Intersection

September 13 — Northfield, OH at MGM Northfield Park

September 15 — Portland, ME at State Theater Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point

September 16 — Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium

September 17 — Asbury Park, NJ at Sea.Hear.Now Festival

September 20 — Huntington, NY at Paramount Theater

September 21 — Hershey, PA at Hershey Theater

September 23 — Ithaca, NY at State Theater

September 24 — North Adams, MA at FreshGrass Festival

September 25 — Bridgeport, CT at Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival

September 27 — Wilmington, DE at Copeland Hall at The Grand

September 28 — Charlottesville, VA at Ting Pavilion

September 30 — Milwaukee, WI at Riverside Theater

October 01 — Madison, WI at The Sylvee

October 02 — Omaha, NE at The Admiral

October 04 — Salt Lake City, UT at Sandy Amphitheater

October 05 — Garden City, ID at Revolution Concert House

October 06 — Reno, NV at Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theater

October 08 — Sonoma, CA at Harvest Music Festival

October 09 — Wheatland, CA at Hard Rock Live

Gary Clark Jr. makes an appearance in 2022 film Elvis

Gary Clark Jr. also appeared in the 2022 film Elvis, which is a biography based on the life of the rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. Gary Clark played the role of Blues singer Arthur Crudup, who released various hit numbers including That’s All Right, My Baby Left Me, and So Glad You’re Mine. In fact, these songs were later recorded by Elvis Presley. The movie was directed by Baz Luhrmann, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner.

The film follows the life of Elvis Presley told from the perspective of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The lead character is played by Austin Butler, with Tom Hanks as Parker. The film shows Parker on his deathbed in 1997, looking back on how he first met the King of Rock and Roll.

More about Gary Clark Jr.

Gary Clark Jr. is a multi-Grammy Award winner and is known for his work in the genres of blues, rock, soul music, and hip hop. The singer released The Bright Lights EP in 2011 with Warner Bros Records, followed by the albums Blak and Blu in 2012, and The Story of Sonny Boy Slim in 2015. The singer has also documented his live performances in two releases, including Gary Clark Jr. Live in 2014 and Gary Clark Jr Live/North America in 2017.

Clark won a Grammy Award in 2014 for Best Traditional R&B performance for the song Please Come Home. His latest album titled This Land was released in 2019. The artist won another Grammy Award in 2020 for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for the song This Land from the same album.

