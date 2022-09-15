"Get a grip": Fans slam Brittany after she dedicates her Power of Veto (PoV) win to Michael on Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour time frame saw the remaining houseguests compete in the Power of Veto (PoV) and strategize to form deeper alliances in different scenarios that they thought were going to occur in the upcoming few weeks until the finale when the decision goes to the jury.

On this week's episode of Big Brother, Brittany won the Power of Veto (PoV) competition and dedicated her win to Michael. She said:

"This is for you Michael."

Fans were surprised and slammed Brittany for dedicating the victory to him given that he threw her under the bus while they were nominated following his eviction. One tweeted:

Houseguests Monte, Taylor, Turner, Brittany and Alyssa are now the Top 5 in the competition and strategies are expected to change at any time as the competition gets crucial. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how the jury members react to the competition at this point and who earns the title and the grand cash prize of $750,000.

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Brittany dedicating her PoV win to Michael

After Brittany dedicated her win to former Big Brother contestant and comp-beast Michael, fans took to social media to express their disappointment.

potaylor chip @nothinbutniam #bb24 Brittany is unhinged as hell for saying this is for you Michael Brittany is unhinged as hell for saying this is for you Michael 😭 #bb24

#1BBFan @BBFanForLifeYo Brittany yelling out This is for you Michael after winning, she must’ve forget he dragged her! #BB24 Brittany yelling out This is for you Michael after winning, she must’ve forget he dragged her! #BB24

sam 🫂 @defsquibs #bb24 brittany yelling “this is for you micheal” after him throwing her under the bus first chance he got brittany yelling “this is for you micheal” after him throwing her under the bus first chance he got 💀💀 #bb24

WWE Thoughts @Thought82170008 #bb24 #bigbrother24 Literally last week Brittany’s face was stuck after Michael threw her into a fire lol and now she’s saying “this is for you Michael” she’s better than me Literally last week Brittany’s face was stuck after Michael threw her into a fire lol and now she’s saying “this is for you Michael” she’s better than me 😂 #bb24 #bigbrother24

David #WearADamnMask 😷 Bloomberg 🤨🖖🛎 #BB24 @DavidBloomberg Why would Brittany yell, "This is for you Michael?!" I mean, I know we heard about it on the live feeds but I still don't get it. 🤦‍♂️ #BB24 Why would Brittany yell, "This is for you Michael?!" I mean, I know we heard about it on the live feeds but I still don't get it. 🤦‍♂️ #BB24

KrystalClearBlogs @Krystal_Blogs #bb Brittany really does talk to much. I would’ve liked the “This is for you Michael” better if she didn’t tell us that she planned to say that last week too lol! #bb 24 #bigbrother 24 #bigbrother Brittany really does talk to much. I would’ve liked the “This is for you Michael” better if she didn’t tell us that she planned to say that last week too lol! #bb24 #bigbrother24 #bigbrother #bb

kaden @yourbunz And Brittany still screamed out “THIS IS FOR YOU MICHAEL!!!” after all her dramatic ass tears… pathetic #bb24 And Brittany still screamed out “THIS IS FOR YOU MICHAEL!!!” after all her dramatic ass tears… pathetic #bb24

Good Tings 🧲🦋🌺 @BahaMasterpiece I just, Brittany needs a therapist because Michael did her dirty for absolutely no reason and for her to say “for Michael” on her Vito win?! The house have to be getting to her #bigbrother I just, Brittany needs a therapist because Michael did her dirty for absolutely no reason and for her to say “for Michael” on her Vito win?! The house have to be getting to her #bigbrother

What transpired on tonight's Big Brother episode?

On tonight's episode, the houseguests were seen reeling from the nominations. The new Head of Household (HoH) Monte nominated Brittany and Alyssa for eviction. When Brittany sat down with Monte to discuss why he put her up, the HoH revealed that there was miscommunication from her side as Turner confessed to her having an all-girls alliance with Taylor and Alyssa.

Although Brittany looked shocked, Turner stabbing her in the back wasn't surprising for her. She seemed disappointed with Turner and promised to play the Power of Veto (PoV) well and secure herself safe this week.

Ahead of the PoV challenge on Big Brother, houseguests revealed their plans if they were to win the title and the cash prize.

Monte wished to invest in his family and their needs, Turner wanted to open a coffee shack, Taylor and Alyssa wanted to begin a new life, and Brittany wanted to use it to adopt a baby or go through the expensive IVF process with her husband so they could start a family.

For the PoV competition, the contestants had to wake up in the middle of the night and get ready in two minutes so that they would be allowed to compete. Everyone apart from Monte got ready as soon as they could. Monte missed out on playing in the competition because he was busy doing his skincare routine.

This left Taylor, Turner, Alyssa and Brittany in the running. To complete the challenge, the contestants had to fix a big clock in order for the cuckoo to come out. In a big twist, Brittany won the PoV, which meant that she would use the power to take herself off the block and Big Brother HoH Monte would have to choose a replacement nominee between Taylor and Turner.

While Brittany and Taylor discussed talking to Monte and asking him to put Turner up so they could control the votes and evict him, Taylor was skeptical of the same and thought she had a good chance of going home.

Brittany tried to convince the Big Brother HoH to put Turner up on the block so he could show his loyalty to the women in the house. However, it didn't sit well with Monte and he eventually put Taylor up on the block.

On Thursday night's episode, either Taylor or Alyssa will go home. Viewers will have to tune in to find out how it all pans out and who will win the next crucial Head of Household (HoH) competition. The subsequent episodes next week will have viewers witnessing the Top 4 houseguests in the running.

Keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

