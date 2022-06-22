"I had to convince and persuade the staff": Girls' Generation's Taeyeon reveals that SM Entertainment was opposed to her releasing the song 'INVU'

Global K-pop sensation Taeyeon of Girls' Generation took the internet by storm with the release of her third album, INVU, on February 14, 2022. While the album debuted successfully on various Billboard charts, it had to rise above a few obstacles to get there.

In a recent interview with K-media outlets, the idol revealed that she faced several problems before her new album dropped on various music streaming platforms. The singer further stated that the team she worked with for her studio album was not in favor of making INVU the title track.

"I was confident and I felt like I had to convince and persuade the staff. I sang the song while acting to express the song a bit better."

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon gets real about her latest album INVU and its eponymous title track

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon third studio album INVU features 13 mind-blowing tracks, including the titular lead single. Although INVU is now the beloved title track of the album, the idol revealed that her label SM Entertainment was previously against releasing the song as part of the well-curated album.

In the interview, the global superstar explained that all her team members voted against INVU when they they were deciding which songs to include in the album. Taeyeon was the only one who voted in favor of releasing the song, so she had to convince everyone.

"It was a tricky situation because everybody was saying no and I was the only one who was saying yes."

The Girls’ Generation leader had to find a way to convince her staff members that the song would be an excellent addition to the album. The K-pop idol also revealed that she acted while singing the song in order to unleash the potential of the song and persuade her production team.

It did not take her long to convince the staff members because she believed in herself and was confident about INVU being a successful addition to the album. The Weekend singer shared that it was easy to work on the album once everyone came to an agreement.

SM Entertainment's misgivings about the title track were not completely dispelled, however, and they told the idol that it was upon her to convince the public of her choice. As it turns out, they need not have worried because the track INVU performed brilliantly on both domestic and international music charts. The K-pop idol clearly knows her fans very well.

The title track ranked #1 on Gaon’s Digital Chart, and debuted at #8 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales charts and at #138 on Billboard’s Excl. U.S. chart.

Taeyeon’s hit track INVU also gained attention for its official music video where the idol goes through several goddess-like transformations with stunning never-seen-before visuals. The music video also showcases different mystical sets with Taeyeon styled in various futuristic ensembles. The song INVU talks about a person who is hurt due to their partner’s repetitive mistakes but continues to give their all for the sake of love.

