“Giving rich kids energy”: The Heirs’ co-stars Kim Woo-bin and Krystal spotted at Wimbledon seated alongside global A-list celebrities

Korean actors Kim Woo-bin and Krystal were spotted at the Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in London alongside other global A-listers. In a photo tweeted by Wimbledon’s official Twitter account, there are Tom Hiddleston, Jonathan Bailey, Robert De Niro, Angelababy, Andrew Garfield, Ariana Grande, and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s mother in the same photo frame. While there were many A-list celebrities in the same frame, Kim Woo-bin and Krystal certainly stole the spotlight with their breathtaking visuals and star power.

“The hottest ticket in town,” @Wimbledon tweeted for Kim Woo-bin and Krystal, alongside other celebrities. The tweet has earned 2.8 million views, 2,748 retweets, and 29k likes at the time of writing.

Notably, Kim Woo-bin and Krystal starred in the 2013 ensemble drama The Heirs alongside Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-hye, Park Hyung-sik, Kim Ji-won, and Kang Min-hyuk, amongst others.

“I'd say Choi Young-do and Bona giving rich kids energy”,@sleeplessaliana tweeted, sharing pictures of Kim Woo-bin and Krystal at Wimbledon. Choi Young-do and Bona were the actors’ characters' names in The Heirs, which is a nice nod to the iconic K-drama.

Kim Woo-bin and Krystal’s fans react to them attending the Wimbledon Finals in London alongside A-list celebrities

Ariana @waldinnnn____ Ariana grande, Kim Woo Bin, Krystal satu frame

Kim Woo-bin and Krystal starred in 2013’s iconic K-drama The Heirs, and although they had few scenes together, their respective characters became iconic amongst fans. Since then, the two Korean stars have bumped into each other at various public events and brand appearances. On July 16, The Heirs stars shared via their personal Instagram accounts that they were both going to attend the Wimbledon final in London.

Notably, they were invited by ace fashion designer Ralph Lauren, as they are the official Korean brand ambassadors for the luxury fashion brand. The Black Knight actor was spotted wearing a striped navy blue wool suit jacket from the Purple Label with a white shirt and a silk tracer.

The Crazy Love actress wore a navy blue halter-neck dress paired with a Wellington shoulder bag. Although they were seated alongside other A-list celebrities of different nationalities, their aura and charisma were hard to miss as they exuded raw star power and celebrity shine at the 2023 Wimbledon Final. Kim Woo-bin and Krystal’s fans commented that watching them together reminded them of The Heirs and how good they looked at Wimbledon.

idka @maipaperjourney My bf was showing me the Wimbledon celebrity photos and he goes "look, there's Ariana and Andrew Garfield!" and I go "OMFG THERES KIM WOO BIN AHHHHHH"

Elena @serendipitistEl @Wimbledon @RalphLauren Yo, Angelababy & Kim Woo-bin in the same pic?! Is this an alternate reality? I love it

In October last year, Krystal and Kim Woo-bin attended Ralph Lauren’s star-studded Spring 2023 fashion show in California. Fans were delighted to see them seated together at the fashion show along with the ace designer and singer John Legend. The fashion show was followed by an enjoyable evening flowing with dinner and drinks.

K-drama fans were happy to see a reunion between The Heirs’ co-stars. Notably, the Our Blues actor shared a picture with Krystal on his personal Instagram with the caption:

“Long time no see, Lee Bo Na?”

Krystal responded sportingly by sharing a bunch of photos with Kim Woo-bin with the caption:

“Fancy seeing you here, Choi Young Do?”

What are Kim Woo-bin and Krystal up to?

Kim Woo-bin starred in the dystopian thriller drama Black Knight, based on the webtoon of the same title by Lee Yun-kyun. The drama also stars Esom, Song Seung-heon, and Kang Yoo-seok. He is all set to star in the upcoming rom-com drama Everything Shall Come True alongside his Uncontrollably Fond co-star Bae Suzy as a Genie.

On the other hand, Krystal Jung will be starring in the period comedy movie Cobweb, starring Song Kang-ho, Jeon Yeo-been, Oh Jung-se, and Im Soo-jung. She last starred in the drama Crazy Love alongside Kim Jae-wook.