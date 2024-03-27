"Going to eat it up like usual": Fans react as a staff member working on HBO's The White Lotus hints at BLACKPINK's Lisa's role being "Sabb"

BLACKPINK's rapper Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, departed from YG Entertainment in December 2023. The Thai rapper and K-pop idol then went on to establish her independent label, LLOUD, on February 7, 2024. A few days later, on February 12, news surfaced online that she had joined the exclusive cast of the HBO original series The White Lotus season 3.

An X account (@LaliceUpdates) posted on March 27, 2024, revealing that a YouTuber by the name of Eddy has leaked exclusive information regarding Lisa's part in the third season of The White Lotus, which is set to premiere in 2025.

According to Eddy, the Thai rapper's character fits the description of "Sabb" or "something spicy." He went on to say that Lisa has an integral role in the HBO series, rather than just a cameo.

The news made waves online and sent her fans into a frenzy as this will mark her acting debut. Admirers are ecstatic to see Lisa embark on a new journey as an actor. It is important to note that on February 12, 2024, it was revealed that her character in The White Lotus season 3 is a famous Thai influencer, although much is kept under wraps.

Enthusiasm is high as usual, and the latest update has made fans giddy with anticipation since they are aware of her tantalizing performance at the Crazy Horse Cabaret in September 2023. While some fans pointed out that the "friend" Eddy mentioned—who had shared the character details with him—had signed an NDA and could lose their job due to his reveal.

BLACKPINK's Lisa set to explore a new character arc with her debut role in The White Lotus season 3

BLACKPINK Lisa will be credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal, instead of her stage name. Her involvement is being kept under wraps, just like the rest of the third-season cast.

For the unversed, The White Lotus centers on the connections between tourists and employees at the fictitious White Lotus resort chain, which are impacted by their many mentally dysfunctional behaviors.

As time goes on, a more sinister undertone shows itself in these exquisite guests, the happy staff at the hotel, and the picturesque surroundings. Sicily and Maui, respectively, are the settings for the first and second seasons. For season 3, the cast and crew have moved to the enchanting Land of Smiles—Thailand.

Production on HBO's The White Lotus was scheduled to start in February 2024 in the areas surrounding Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui, Thailand. The specifics of the narrative are being withheld, but it will center on a new set of visitors to a White Lotus retreat.

Lalisa Manobal recently established LLOUD, her own management company, and stunned everyone with her aggressive marketing strategy as she placed over 240 massive digital billboards across Thailand to promote her company. Additionally, she placed humongous billboards of LLOUD across Times Square, Central Europe, and more.

Furthermore, she made history and has already broken many personal records in South Korea by being the first female artist to sell 736,999 copies of her solo album Lalisa in its first week of release in 2021. Hence, her foray into acting has gained even more attention from her fans and critics worldwide, as they are eager to see what the musician pulls forward as an actor.

Alongside the BLACKPINK idol, the primary cast lineup is made up of Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Natasha Rothwell, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

On March 27, the BLACKPINK idol celebrated her 27th birthday and announced via a YouTube video that she would launch her first solo debut album by the end of 2024. Previously, her only solo endeavors included the two singles from her EP, Money and Lalisa. Both reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200, with the latter being the longest-charting track by a female K-pop artist on the UK Hits Chart and the US Billboard 100.

In 2023, she broke three Guinness World Records: she became the first K-pop solo winner of the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards, as well as the K-pop singer with the most Instagram followers.

In other news, the idol also launched her new merchandise line "LL" via LLOUD and took her fans aback by releasing the first video titled "Special Birthday Q&A with Lisa | 27 years around the sun | Exclusive Merch Drop." The video was dropped on the YouTube channel LLOUD Official on March 27, 2024, where the artist also gave a tour of her newly bought home in Seoul.