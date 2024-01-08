Golden Globe Ambassadors List: From Donna Douglas to Satchel Lee

Golden Globe Ambassadors have typically been celebrity offspring who were called upon to bear the torch for the awards ceremony. Over the years, Gold Globe Ambassadors have ranged from such celebrities as Donna Douglas to Satchel Lee.

Through the Golden Globe Ambassador position, which first started with the Miss Golden Globe title in 1962, the Golden Globes showcased some of Hollywood's top stars' children long ‘nepo babies’ were the subject of heated social media debate.

From 1963 onwards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is the voting body for the awards, started a custom that saw up-and-coming stars or, more often, celebrity scions taking on the duty of presenting trophies and escorting award winners. Donna Douglas (1932–2015) and actress Eva Six (1937–ca. 2000s) from Hungary have previously served as the first ambassadors.

According to the official Golden Globes website, the most recent Golden Globe Ambassador position was held by Satchel and Jackson Lee back in 2021.

Golden Globe Ambassadors over the years

The title was previously known as Mr. or Miss Golden Globe. It was in 2017 that the title was revised to Golden Globe Ambassador since it was generally believed that it better reflected the roles and responsibilities of the title, along with exhibiting a sense of inclusion that has been central to the HFPA.

Keep reading to learn more about some of the most illustrious Golden Globe Ambassadors over the years.

1) Donna Douglas (1963)

Donna Douglas (Image via Getty Images/Silver Screen Collection)

In 1963, Hungarian actresses Eva Six and Donna Douglas were selected for the inaugural Miss Golden Globes.

2) Melanie Griffith (1975)

Melanie Griffith (Image via Getty Images/Robin Platzer)

Melanie was Miss Golden Globe in 1975. Her parents were advertising executive Peter Griffith and Hitchcockian legend Tippi Hedren. Her career started in the 1970s, mostly with independent thrillers. She later gained more recognition for her performances in the films Something Wild (1986), Body Double (1984), and Night Moves (1975).

3) Rosanne Katon (1981)

Rosanne Katon (Image via Getty Images/ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content)

When Rosanne Katon was crowned the first African-American Miss Golden Globe by the HFPA in 1981, history was made. Model and activist Katon made her television debut as a guest star on That's My Mama and Sanford and Son.

4) Laura Dern (1982)

Laura Dern became Miss Golden Globe in 1982; both her father, Bryce Dern, and mother, Dianne Ladd, are actors.

5) Freddie Prinze Jr. (1996)

Freddie Prinze Jr. was the second person to assume the Mr. Golden Globe post in 1995, following Hollywood star Clark Gable's son, John Clarke Gable.

6) Dakota Johnson (2006)

The lead actress in Marvel's next Madame Webb film became a Miss Golden Globe in 2006, following in her mother Melanie's footsteps.

7) Rumer Willis (2009)

The oldest of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three daughters is Rumer, the 2009 Miss Golden Globe.

8) Sosie Bacon (2014)

Sosie Bacon, who was the 2014 Miss Golden Globe, is the daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. Smile, a cult horror movie from 2022, was Sosie's breakthrough performance.

9) Dylan and Paris Brosnan (2020)

Two years after the role's new title was introduced, Paris and Dylan Brosnan, the sons of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith, served as the Golden Globe Ambassador in 2020.

10) Satchel and Jackson Lee (2021)

Director Spike Lee's children, Satchel and Jackson Lee, became Golden Globe Ambassadors in 2021. They were the first black siblings to hold the position, and Satchel was the first African American male to be in the ambassador's shoes.

The Golden Globe Awards 2024 can be streamed on Paramount+ with Showtime, Fubo, or Hulu+ LiveTV.