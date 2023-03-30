Gotham Knights episode 3 recap: Could our heroes save the annual Founder's Gala? 

The latest episode of Gotham Knights was titled Under Pressure and aired on March 28, 2023, on The CW. The show follows the adventures of Batman's adoptive son, Turner, and his new villainous friends.

Episode 3 of Gotham Knights saw Turner and his team save the day once again by diffusing a bomb at the annual Founder's Gala. The bomb was planted by the notorious mutant gang who demanded the release of their leader.

The official synopsis of this episode read:

"The Mutant Gang retaliates against Gotham by taking hostages at the annual Founder's Gala; the team uncovers a possible connection between the Court of Owls and the death of another Wayne family member; Harvey makes a big decision about his future."

The episode was directed by Lauren Petzke and written by Natalie Abrams.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about Gotham Knights episode 3

Gotham Knights episode 3 recap: Why was the annual Founder's Gala attacked?

The episode begins with Robin fighting the leader of the mutant gang, Vernon Wagner, in the city. She manages to outwit the goon and send him to prison. She returns to the clock tower and tells her friends about it. Turner is still clueless about her father's killers and wonders why the last pages of the journalist were torn.

Viewers then learn that Harvey Dent is running for Mayor and Brody March has been released. Brody asks Stephanie if she can accompany him to the Founder's Gala and she agrees. Stephanie goes to the clock tower and discusses the history of Turner's family with him. Turner mentions how his father's great-great-grandfather, Alan Wayne, was murdered by the Court of Owls.

Cullen decides to steal Alan Wayne's cold case file from the GCPD basement. The following day, the mutant gang takes down a GCPD blimp with a missile and demands the release of their leader. Robin decides to take care of this mess while Cullen prepares to disguise himself as a rookie and enter GCPD. At the Founder's Gala, Stepanie meets Brody's parents.

Robin and Turner discover a warehouse with chemicals and realize that the mutant gang is preparing for their next attack. Cullen easily enters the GCPD building. The rest of the gang figures out that the terrorists are going to attack the Founder's Gala. They are proven right as the mutant gang breaks into the Founder's Gala and threatens to detonate a bomb.

Our heroes then make it to the gala through the back door to find the bomb. As they are running out of time Turner decides to talk to Harvey. The latter is surprised to see Turner but listens to what he has to say. The GCPD releases the leader of the mutant gang, Vernon Wagner, but the goon in the gala proceeds to press the button to detonate the bomb.

Harvey pounces on him and takes him down while Stephane and Harper diffuse the bomb as our heroes manage to save the day. The terrorists are arrested but strangely, no bomb is found in the location. The following day, Hamilton Hill gets into a car and finds a Court of Owls coin. Suddenly, a bomb detonates and releases a poisonous gas that kills him.

The episode ends with Harvey Dent announcing in a press conference that he is running for Mayor of Gotham city.

Gotham Knights episode 4 will air on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time, exclusively on The CW.

