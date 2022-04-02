Greta Van Fleet announce rescheduled Dreams In Gold 2022 Tour: Where to buy, dates, tickets and more

American rock band Greta Van Fleet has announced rescheduled dates for their Dreams in Gold 2022 tour that was announced in March. The band’s guitarist Jake Kiszka had fallen ill and was hospitalised due to Pneumonia in late March leading to the postponement of the tour. Greta Van Fleet had then noted that the tour dates from March 22nd through April 2nd would be rescheduled.

Greta Van Fleet, in a new social media post has announced rescheduled dates for the Dreams in Gold 2022 tour. The tickets can be purchased on the link that the band has shared on their recent tweet or through Ticketmaster. Greta Van Fleet noted that refunds are also available for the cancelled dates.

Greta Van Fleet will be supported by Metallica, The Pretty Reckless, Hannah Wicklund, Houndmouth, Robert Finley, Durand Jones & The Indications, Fruit Bats, and Crown Lands on the tour.

Greta Van Fleet Dreams in Gold 2022: Rescheduled dates Tour Dates

Tickets from the original dates are valid. Refunds available at point of purchase. North America – we are pleased to finally share the dates for the rescheduled Dreams In Gold performances. Thank you for your patience, we can’t wait to reunite: gvf.lnk.to/tour Tickets from the original dates are valid. Refunds available at point of purchase. North America – we are pleased to finally share the dates for the rescheduled Dreams In Gold performances. Thank you for your patience, we can’t wait to reunite: gvf.lnk.to/tour Tickets from the original dates are valid. Refunds available at point of purchase. https://t.co/kMlhr3a8Ys

May 3 -- Qualistage -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

May 16 -- Pepsi Center -- Mexico City, Mexico

June 5 -- Grona Lund -- Stockholm, Sweden

June 11 -- Theatre Antique de Vienne -- Vienne, France

June 14 -- Tanzbrunnen -- Cologne, Germany

June 15 -- Jarhunderthalle -- Frankfurt, Germany

June 23 -- Fairview -- Dublin, Ireland

June 25 -- Alexandra Palace, London, UK

June 28 -- O2 Apollo -- Manchester, UK

June 29 -- O2 Apollo -- Manchester, UK

July 23 -- CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, NE

July 25 -- Peoria Civic Center -- Peoria, IL

July 26 -- Resch Center -- Green Bay, WI

July 29 -- GIANT Center -- Hershey, PA

July 30 -- Heritage Bank Center -- Cincinnati, OH

August 10 -- Mountain Health Arena -- Huntington, WV

August 11 -- Highmark Stadium -- Buffalo, NY*

August 14 -- PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, PA*

August 16 -- Centre Videotron -- Quebec City, QC†

August 18 -- Centre Bell -- Montreal, QC†

August 19 -- Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, ON†

August 22 -- Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, MB†

August 23 -- Brandt Centre -- Regina, SK†

August 26 -- Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, AB†

August 27 -- Rogers Place -- Edmonton, AB†

August 29 -- Prospera Place -- Kelowna, BC†

August 30 -- Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, BC†

September 2 -- Spokane Arena -- Spokane, WA ‡

September 3 -- ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, ID ‡

September 13 -- Dort Financial Center -- Flint, MI

September 14 -- EMU Convocation Center -- Ypsilanti, MI

September 20 -- Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, IN §

September 21 -- Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines, IA§

September 23 -- Fargodome -- Fargo, ND§

September 24 -- Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, SD§

September 27 -- Huntington Center -- Toldeo, OH§

September 28 -- Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, TN§

September 30 -- John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, VA§

October 1 -- PPL Center -- Allentown, PA§

October 4 -- SNHU Arena -- Manchester, NH§

October 5 -- MVP Arena -- Albany, NY§

October 7 -- Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, CT§

October 8 -- Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, ME§

October 18 -- PNC Arena -- Raleigh, NC**

October 19 -- Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, SC**

October 21 -- Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, FL**

October 22 -- Hertz Arena -- Estero, FL**

October 25 -- Hard Rock Live -- Hollywood, FL**

October 26 -- Amalie Arena -- Tampa, FL**

October 28 -- Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, NC**

October 29 -- Legacy Arena at The BJCC -- Birmingham, AL**

November 1 -- Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, LA**

November 2 -- Simmons Bank Arena -- Little Rock, AR**

November 4 -- Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, OK**

November 5 -- AT&T Center -- San Antonio, TX**

November 8 -- Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, TX**

November 9 -- Tucson Arena -- Tucson, AZ**

November 11 -- Honda Center -- Anaheim, CA††

November 12 -- Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, CA††

December. 9 -- Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena -- Atlantic City, NJ

December. 10 -- Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena -- Atlantic City, NJ

(New dates in bold. *with Metallica, †with The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund, ‡ support TBD, § with Houndmouth and Robert Finley, **with Durand Jones & the Indications and Crown Lands, †† with Fruit Bats and Crown Lands)

Greta Van Fleet remove Foo Fighters concert from new schedule

In the tour schedule shared previously by Greta Van Fleet, the band had mentioned that they would perform in support of Foo Fighters on June 8 at Berlin. However, the band has not included the venue in the new schedule or mentioned it separately in their post.

Greta Van Fleet @GretaVanFleet Thrilled to announce new North American dates on the Dreams In Gold Tour! We can't wait to see you on the road this fall. Tickets on sale Friday at 12PM local time: gvf.lnk.to/dreamsingold20… Thrilled to announce new North American dates on the Dreams In Gold Tour! We can't wait to see you on the road this fall. Tickets on sale Friday at 12PM local time: gvf.lnk.to/dreamsingold20… https://t.co/dV6AMnkBWG

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ died late last month. Foo Fighters were on tour when the drummer was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia where the band was scheduled to perform at Esterio Picnic Festival. Shortly after Hawkins’ death, Foo Fighters cancelled all tour dates.

In a statement shared with NPR, the band said:

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins.”

Hawkins' cause of death was not revealed. However, Colombia's attorney general's office released a preliminary toxicology report, stating that medical examiners found evidence of 10 types of substances in Hawkins' body, including opioids, benzodiazepines, marijuana and antidepressants.

Edited by Gunjan