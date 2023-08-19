"Grown man": Jessi lavishes praise on BTS' Jungkook's tantalising single SEVEN's explicit version in a recent livestream

BTS' Jungkook has earned newfound appreciation from Korean singer-rapper Jessi for his tantalizing single SEVEN. The NUNU NANA hitmaker hosted a live stream on TikTok wherein she lavished praise on Bangtan's maknae and his recent hit song SEVEN.

While talking to her fans, she suddenly started humming SEVEN revealing that it is her recent favorite song. Jessi even sang the explicit version of the song, which essentially has bolder lyrics than the clean version of SEVEN.

Jessi revealed that BTS' Jungkook is a "grown man" now and she was happy with the fact that he sang SEVEN the way he had envisioned it for himself. "I like that, I like how he did that, showing that he is a grown man".

BTS' Jungkook earns support from Korean rapper Jessi for the explicit version of SEVEN

On July 14th, BTS' Jungkook made his much-awaited solo debut with the groovy track SEVEN in collaboration with Han So-hee and American rapper Latto. He released two versions - a clean version with sweet and simple lyrics and an explicit version with bold and daring lyrics. While most fans loved the song, a certain section of ARMYs expressed their displeasure with the explicit version of the song.

A certain section of fans look at BTS' Jungkook as the baby of the group and believe that using profanities leaves a bad impression on the younger demographic of fans.

However, the majority of Bangtan's fandom did speak out in the 26-year-old singer's favor, revealing that it is his right to make music the way he wants to. It seems like Jessi too has jumped onto the support bandwagon by expressing her love for the explicit version of BTS' Jungkook's tantalising single SEVEN.

The ZOOM singer confessed to loving the explicit version of the song and advocated for his right to express himself freely via his own music. Notably, she is also the first artist to openly express her love for the explicit version of the song and ARMYs are thanking her for her unwavering support towards the Dreamers singer.

ARMYs find the situation both funny and heartwarming as Jessi had previously confessed on her show Jessi's Showterview that she has a crush on BTS' Jungkook and thinks he is really cool and manly.

At the time, she also manifested to sing a duet with the My Time singer and expressed her desire to collaborate on an interesting project.

"Jungkook is like....he's a superstar. You have to think realistically.”

Fans are happy to see Jessi continue showing her support for Bangtan's maknae and hope the two powerhouse Korean artists collaborate in the near future.

BTS' Jungkook might be collaborating with Peakboy on a new remix version of SEVEN

BTS' maknae member might be dropping a new remix version of his song SEVEN in collaboration with Korean singer-rapper Peakboy. On August 16th, Peakboy took to his personal Instagram story to share a snippet of the new remix of SEVEN with the caption "SOON" written in bold letters accompanied by a fire emoji.

Although there is no official confirmation on this front, fans are excited as this marks BTS' Jungkook's second collaboration with an artist for his song SEVEN. It also marks Peakboy's second collaboration with a BTS member. He previously collaborated with V on the songs Snow Flower and Gyopo Hairstyle.

Notably, Peakboy is one of V's best friends along with actors Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, and Choi Woo-Sik and together they form the Wooga Squad. More details regarding this collaboration are awaited.