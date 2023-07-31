Guo Ailun's Jordan Legacy 312 shoes: Everything we know so far

The Chinese professional basketball star and Jordan label's associate, Guo Ailun, is back with an all-new Jordan Legacy 312 sneaker colorway. The model is dressed in the player's thematic color palette and accentuated with elephant prints on the top.

According to House of Heat, the recently unveiled Guo Ailun Jordan Legacy 312 sneakers are anticipated to go on sale later this year despite the Oregon-based athletic wear manufacturer having yet to make a formal announcement.

This colorway will be sold through the SNKRS app, Nike's offline and online storefronts, and a few additional Jordan Brand-connected retail locations. There will be a wait for the confirmed pricing information for those interested in buying these sneakers.

Guo Ailun's Jordan Legacy 312 shoes are accented with elephant designs

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

The name Guo Ailun is no stranger to basketball enthusiasts in China. After being one of the best basketball players in the nation, Guo is now a highly valued celebrity in the rich Asian market, thanks to his fame off the court. To gain a larger portion of this expanding market, Jordan Brand strategically secured him as their first Chinese player in 2017 after seeing his popularity.

The development of PE (Player Exclusive) designs that appeal to performance-driven professionals and casual Jordan Brand enthusiasts has been a key component of this cooperation. These innovative designs showcase Guo's technically sophisticated silhouettes and fashionable lifestyle options, showcasing the brand's distinctive appeal to numerous different types of consumers.

The Guo Ailun x Jordan Legacy 312 is one of the most recent creations that emerged from this collaboration; it is a hybrid shoe that Don C developed but has Guo's unique stamp on it.

The shoe's colorful elements are inspired by his signature jade green color that can be spotted on the forefoot overlays, straps, heel coating, collar area, and semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit. Golden yellow embellishments on the upper eye stay, heel logo, and leather Swoosh embellishments all look exciting.

A straightforward white leather top, nylon tongue flap, a neutral-colored suede mudguard, and a greyscale elephant pattern on the back of the shoe balance out its appearance. The high-quality leather tongue tag with Guo's #6/G PE pattern is customized to indicate the star's affiliation with the company.

Don Crawley, more commonly called Don C, owns the "Just Don" product line of NBA headgear and shorts. He is a Chicago native and a close friend of Ye. He presented the initial version of the Air Jordan Legacy 312 in 2018.

Don C desired to recreate the footwear that was instrumental in Michael Jordan's success as a way to honor his accomplishments and great talent. The 312 is a representation of Chicago and a tribute to Michael Jordan.

Take a closer look at the toe boxes (Image via House of Heat)

The moniker of the sneaker model contains the number "312," which denotes the NBA legend's city area code. In addition, the shoe's name signifies the combination of AJ1 and AJ3 silhouette design elements.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Guo Ailun Jordan Legacy 312 shoes, which will be sold in stores in the ensuing 2023 weeks. People who feel they must possess a pair of these hybrid sneaker styles may easily receive alerts whenever they go on sale by downloading the SNKRS app or registering on the Nike website.