Sean Combs, aka Diddy, has recently been all over the headlines, for the wrong reasons. The rapper has been accused of several counts of misconduct. In March 2024, the singer’s homes in Los Angeles, Miami and New York were raided amid allegations of trafficking.

A Homeland Security Investigations representative put out a statement to PEOPLE magazine, stating,

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

The latest turn in the investigation into Diddy has sparked new interest in his series of high-profile relationships.

The I’ll Be Missing You rapper, who first rose to fame in the 90s, has been linked to many celebrities, from JLo to Kim Porter, throughout his career.

While Diddy has never been married, here is a look at some of his relationships

Kim Porter

The rapper’s longest relationship was with Kim Porter. The pair started dating in the 1990s, in an on-and-off relationship, before finally calling it quits in 2007. Kim Porter passed away in 2018 from lobar pneumonia.

Porter and Diddy share three children together: Christian, D’Lila Star, and Jessie James. The rapper also considers Porter’s child from an earlier partner, Quincy, as his son.

The duo’s relationship became increasingly rocky after Sean Combs cheated on Porter with his friend Sarah Chapman in 2006 and had a daughter, Chance. It finally ended in 2007.

However, Porter and the singer remained close until she passed away and regularly praised each other in interviews.

Jennifer Lopez

Diddy got into a relationship with Jennifer Lopez in 1999, and the pair dated for two years before breaking up in 2001.

However, while the two were together, they made every headline. They attended the 2000 Grammy Awards together, where Lopez wore her famous green Versace dress.

Cassie

Following his breakup with Porter, Diddy got into a relationship with singer Cassie in 2007. The pair dated for nearly a decade before splitting in 2018.

In November 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of abuse and trafficking. She alleged that he and his record label, Bad Boy Records, had full control over her life, and she entered the relationship only because she feared retaliation.

While Combs’ lawyers vehemently denied all allegations and also Cassie’s initial demand of $30 million, both of them settled shortly after, and no details about the terms of their agreement have been released since.

However, Brafman, the rapper’s lawyer, recently issued a statement to People magazine, stating,

"Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Yung Miami

Diddy’s most recent relationship was allegedly with City Girls rapper Yung Miami. The two were first linked in 2021 but only confirmed their relationship in June 2022, when he appeared on her podcast.

However, they did not label their relationship, with Diddy only saying that,

"We date. We're dating. We go have dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times."

The two even attended the 2023 Met Gala together, although still insisting that they “don’t put titles” on their relationship. They've reportedly broken up.

The rapper, who also goes by Puffy, P. Diddy, Puff Daddy, and Love, is the father of seven children with four different women. He shares Quincy, Christian, twins D'Lila and Jessie with Kim Porter, Chance with Sarah Chapman, and Justin with fashion designer Misa Hylton. In 2022, Diddy announced the birth of his seventh child, Love, with Dana Tran.