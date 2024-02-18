“Brother was being thirsty”: Fans in frenzy as Kevin Durant spotted hugging Diddy's ex-girlfriend Yung Miami at the NBA All-Star weekend

Kevin Durant is about to participate in his 14th NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. It was also a chance for him to reaquaint with a few celebrities during the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. Among the personalities he was seen mingling with was Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Yung Miami.

In a viral video that went online, the former league MVP hugged the rapper in a long embrace, which set social media on fire with witty reactions and comments.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan reckons KD was 'thirsty' for hugging Yung Miami, tweeting:

"Brother was being thirsty and she wasn't even rocking with him."

Expand Tweet

Others noticed that Durant hugged Yung Miami for too long.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few wondererd whether Durant was trying to replace Yung Miami's ex-boyfriend, Diddy.

Expand Tweet

Some noticed the look on Kevin Durant's face when the rapper walked past him:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans put up mock pick-up lines using Durant's basketball monicker "Slim Reaper:"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant releases new rap collaboration with Stalley

Despite being well-known figure in the basketball world, Kevin Durant is looking to take a dip into the music industry.

He recently released a collaboration rap single with Stalley titled 'Scared Money'. The collaboration emerged from a vibrant group chat frequented by NBA players and rap artists.

“One day we was talking, and he was like, ‘Yo bro, send me a record to hop on,'” Stalley said after Durant had messaged him on getting into rap, in a report of Billboard.com.

Durant has shown improved skills in lyricism, as demonstrated in the aforementioned collaboration. Stalley, impressed by Durant's commitment, expects more projects together, possibly even a joint album:

“You can tell he’s spent time finding his voice and comfortability while creating,” Stalley said of Durant's improvements.

“I didn’t want it to feel like we just jumped on a beat and started rapping. I wanted it to feel like a complete record. I wanted us to complement each other. It wasn’t about trying to out-rap somebody.”

"Scared Money" set the pace for Stalley's upcoming album, "Peerless," due in March. He hopes that their partnership inspires athletes to explore music, crediting their close bond for the collaboration's success.