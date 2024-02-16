“Better than any Dame song”: Kevin Durant sparks fan frenzy after releasing debut rap single 'Scared Money' with Stalley

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant recently collaborated with rapper Stalley to release his debut rap single titled 'Scared Money.' With this debut, Durant earned himself a status of athlete-rapper, his career portfolio expanding into hip-hop music.

In the song, Kevin Durant's verse begins with some lines about his grandmother who recently died.

"Rest in peace to Barbara Davis, we hit another layer, when she speak to me it's like she sayin prayers," raps Durant.

Watch the whole music video here:

Way before Durant dropped his debut single, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been pursuing a career as a rapper. Lillard released his rap album 'Don D.O.L.L.A.' in August 2023, which contained 15 tracks.

Commenting on Durant's verse in his debut single 'Scared Money,' many fans were impressed and shared their appreciation for KD's musical ability. Some fans also compared Durant's song with Lillard's.

"This better than any Dame song I've heard," an X user tweeted.

Though this is KD's first time starring in a rap single, he has previous ties to the music world. He was previously credited on an album a few months ago, put out by record-selling artist and hip-hop icon Drake.

The die-hard Toronto Raptors fan credited the former MVP on his latest album, "For All the Dogs." Durant's name can be seen attributed to A&R, which stands for artists and repertoire. Essentially, his role was based on helping Drake pick songs and put the album together.

Kevin Durant gears up for his 14th NBA All-Star appearance

Kevin Durant has made the All-Star team 14 times out of his 17 years in the league. He was first nominated in 2010 in just his third season. From there, he was an All-Star every year for the better part of a decade.

The two-time NBA champion will be in the starting lineup for the Western Conference All-Stars in Indianapolis on Sunday alongside LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It will be his first time playing in the All-Star since 2019. While he was selected in 2021, 2022, and 2023, he never ended up taking the floor.

Even at the age of 35, Durant is still one of the NBA's most elite talents. This season, Durant has managed to play his 1,000th career game while also climbing into the league's top-10 scoring list. The former MVP is currently averaging 28.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists in the season.