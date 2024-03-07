Social media can be quick to share what celebrities and their loved ones are up to these days, as is the case for LeBron James' son, Bryce. Interestingly, he was performing a trending dance move on TikTok with his friend, which was uploaded on Instagram by Hollywood Unlocked.

The post garnered several reactions from fans, considering the popularity of Bryce James.

Aside from fans checking out the dance moves of LeBron James' son, some noticed the potential presence of one of music executive Diddy's daughters, given that the girl in the picture resembled one of the twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila Combs.

Some also found it interesting that they were in the same school with their fathers being popular figures.

The fans quickly shared their reactions on Instagram, as some also wanted confirmation that the kid in the background of the video was the daughter of the 'I'll Be Missing You' artist.

"Yep, they say he is dating one of Diddy's daughters."

Bryce James attends high school at the Sierra Canyon School. Bryce originally came from that school before transferring to Notre Dame. However, after three months of studying at his new school, his family decided to bring him back to his old school.

LeBron James' son Bryce receives an offer from Ohio State University

Back on Oct. 7, 2023, LeBron James' son shared on X that he received an offer from Ohio State University to play NCAA Division I men's basketball. Interestingly, this announcement came just after Bryce James received an offer from Duquesne University in 2022.

According to CBS News' Patrick Damp, the coach of Duquesne University's basketball team is Keith Dambroat, who was LeBron James' former high school basketball coach.

Additionally, the team's assistant head coach, Dru Joyce III, was the LA Lakers star's former high school teammate back when he was playing at St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School.

Moreover, his older brother Bronny James visited Ohio State University but eventually ended up joining the University of Southern Carolina to play for the USC Trojans.

As of now, it remains to be seen at which university LeBron James' son commits, as, similar to his older brother, he intends to follow in the footsteps of their father.

Given that they have the name of the four-time NBA champion, they will gain some traction from universities and league scouts. All that's left is for them to prove that they belong in the professional league.