"Haven’t heard from him since": Charlie Puth explains why he thinks Harry Styles doesn’t like him very much

American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth believes that As It Was singer Harry Styles may not be too fond of him. Recalling an incident that took place nearly eight years ago, in 2014, Charlie Puth on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon said:

"Haven't heard from him since. I don't think he likes me very much."

Speaking about the incident, Charlie Puth discussed how he unintentionally revealed Harry's whereabouts while out to dinner at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles by tweeting that the latter was there.

Puth said,

"I didn't know him at the time. I don't get smitten with anybody. At the time, I was just whole-body chills. He had a hat on, and it was very 2014 One Direction era."

Charlie Puth added that as soon as he tweeted about Harry Styles entering the venue, nearly 15 paparazzi descended upon the location. He added that Harry Styles might have been irritated by it because he hasn't spoken to him since.

What did Charlie Puth do to annoy Harry Styles?

Right after Charlie Puth signed a record deal, he went to Sushi Park, a renowned sushi restaurant, where he saw Styles walking in with his manager. Shortly after, Charlie tweeted about his experience running into the former One Direction member.

Puth shared,

"And I for whatever reason took out my phone and was like, ‘You're not going to believe this, what a week in L.A., I sign a record contract and who walks in none other than Harry Styles. And then 15 paparazzi are out front in, like, five minutes."

He went on to say that after the incident, Harry Styles did not say anything to him but appeared annoyed. Charlie Puth, on the other hand, stated that Styles followed him on Twitter shortly after the incident after giving him the disapproving look. He stated,

"He looks at me and then just does a nod and follows me. I don't know if that was a good follow. And that's it. Haven't heard from him since. I don't think he likes me very much."

Charlie Puth released his new album earlier this month

Earlier this month, Puth released his third studio album, titled Charlie. It was a follow up to 2016’s Nine Track Mind, after which he released 2018’s Voicenotes. The album features 12 tracks, including the hits Light Switch and Left and Right, which feature BTS star Jung Kook.

In a statement about the album, Charlie Puth said:

"This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art."

Speaking about their collaboration for Left and Right, Jung Kook said:

"When I got to collaborate with him on Left and Right, I thought it was a new opportunity and I thought about how I should express my colors in it."

He further added, saying,

"It's really amazing that I got to collaborate with him. I wasn’t sure if I should be the one to feature in the song but when Charlie and I messaged each other, he said he really loved my voice."

Last year, Puth collaborated with Elton John on a song titled "After All" from the latter’s album The Lockdown Sessions.

