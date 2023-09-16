“He is just like me”: BTS’ RM’s fans react to TXT’s Soobin talking about Bangtan’s leader’s buzzcut hair

BTS’ RM’s buzzcut hairstyle got everyone panicking, including his junior TXT's Soobin. On September 16, 2023, the TXT leader hosted a surprise live for fans. When asked about Bangtan's leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, he revealed that he saw his senior with his buzzcut hair and asked him what happened.

BTS' RM replied that he shaved his hair as it was peak summer season in Korea and he was feeling hot. Soobin revealed that he wondered if he should shave his hair similarly, but he ultimately decided against it. The TXT member's revelation on his livestream earned amusing reactions from ARMYs, who joked that Soobin was too panicked thinking the Indigo hitmaker was enlisting in the military.

Expand Tweet

BTS’ RM's fans are amused at Soobin panicking upon seeing the Bangtan leader sporting a buzzcut hair

BTS’ RM's fans are amused at Soobin panicking upon seeing the Wildflower singer's buzzcut hair. For those unversed, ARMYs were also panicked when they spotted Bangtan's leader with a buzzcut hairstyle as rumors spread that he was enlisting in the military. The rumors got so out of control that his friend and collaborator John Eun had to clear the air on his personal Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, BTS’ RM had clarified at SUGA's D-DAY concert in KSPO Dome, Seoul, that he cut his hair simply because it was hot and that it had nothing to do with his military enlistment. Fans heaved a sigh of relief knowing that their leader isn't going to the military anytime soon.

Now with TXT's leader Soobin's reaction to BTS’ RM's buzzcut hair, ARMYs are happy to know that they weren't the only ones panicking about his buzzcut hair. Taking to X, ARMYs shared hilarious replies to his reaction.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, BTS’ RM and TXT's Soobin have developed a solid bond with each other in the past couple of years, with them spending time and interacting frequently. TXT is BTS' brother group, and after Bangtan's leader seemingly took Soobin under his wings, fans believe he is guiding him in handling leadership responsibilities as well.

Soobin has even declared BTS’ RM as his role model and shared that he is learning a lot from the Still Life singer. Moreover, he shared that he wishes to imbibe these qualities in him to become a better artist.

ARMYMOAs are also warmed to see their interactions because when BTS started out their careers, they were the sole artists of their agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, and for the longest time, they were the only artists. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the only second boy group under BIG HIT MUSIC, so it is heartwarming to see BTS’ RM and his bandmates mentor TXT members.

Expand Tweet

BTS’ RM is planning to make a big revelation regarding his future album in October

On September 14, 2023, BTS’ leader RM hosted a surprise Weverse live wherein he dished about his current activities, including his upcoming projects. The 29-year-old idol released his first album, Indigo, in December 2022, and now, he is already prepping to release his second album.

When asked about the status of the second untitled album, the Hectic singer revealed that he will be making an announcement regarding that in October.

Expand Tweet

However, the untitled album is far from being complete and will be released sometime next year. Fans are guessing the announcement could either be related to a collaboration, a documentary film, or a world tour.

“But it’s not that my album will be released like…this year, but I think that I will be starting maybe telling what is about, what I’m doing bla bla”.

Nevertheless, ARMYs are excited about Bangtan's leader's next project and are waiting for more updates regarding it.