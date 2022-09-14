"He's free from her": Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans are not shocked that Rachel and Noah broke up

Tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Rachel told viewers that she and Noah had broken up because they hardly talked when they were at home. She invited her sister, with whom she fought last week, and told her that Noah did not communicate with her anymore.

She said her mother did not believe she should break up with Noah because he was financially stable. Following this, Rachel said that she has been in charge of her life since she was 14 and decided to get a job in the future. She said she had built her life up, but her mother told her that she could not hold onto a job for more than two days.

On a phone call, Noah told Rachel that he was doing fine without her, and Rachel said that she was not sure if she was ready for marriage. To complicate matters, Rachel's daughter had been calling Noah her dad since a young age and was asking for him sometimes.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans felt that Rachel had been using Noah for his money and was not surprised by the breakup. They slammed Rachel for her behavior.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slam Rachel for telling her daughter about her breakup abruptly

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans took to Twitter to slam Rachel and agreed with her mother that she was dependent on Noah financially. They felt she was holding Noah back and were not surprised that their relationship ended quickly. Fans said that she was affecting her daughter by letting her address Noah as 'dad.'

Senior Mama @mama_senior Rachel! You built yourself up from absolutely nothing! When did you have something? #YoungAndPregnant Rachel! You built yourself up from absolutely nothing! When did you have something?#YoungAndPregnant https://t.co/YZFhsIMm6V

Myra 💋💗💚 @beautifullmee4 Rachel broke up with Noah and he got married sooo Rachel you are the problem #YoungandPregnant Rachel broke up with Noah and he got married sooo Rachel you are the problem #YoungandPregnant https://t.co/Bj1e8JuPvz

J✌️ @kpj__24 Lol lol Rachel saying she didn’t want to be tied down… uh, he didn’t even like you lol. #YoungAndPregnant Lol lol Rachel saying she didn’t want to be tied down… uh, he didn’t even like you lol. #YoungAndPregnant

Brittanie Black @SuperBrittanie I knew he was going to leave her. He wanted to purse his dream job and Rachel wanted to hold him back. That’s not love. #YoungandPregnant I knew he was going to leave her. He wanted to purse his dream job and Rachel wanted to hold him back. That’s not love. #YoungandPregnant

the spicy devil @itssmayraaa #teenmomyoungandpregnant I hope MTV has an account with unlimited funds for therapy for ALL these kids. Rachel’s poor daughter is about to be SSOO messed up #YoungandPregnant I hope MTV has an account with unlimited funds for therapy for ALL these kids. Rachel’s poor daughter is about to be SSOO messed up #YoungandPregnant #teenmomyoungandpregnant https://t.co/2pMm1e7o3s

kim @kbaby82 No Noah.. who will take care of Rachel now? #YoungandPregnant No Noah.. who will take care of Rachel now? #YoungandPregnant https://t.co/oskJanI9g4

d @storytellerd10 Rachel has relied on Noah. Last week, she was claiming he makes $4000 a month and supports her and Hazelee. Now which one is it, Rachel? 🙄 #YoungAndPregnant Rachel has relied on Noah. Last week, she was claiming he makes $4000 a month and supports her and Hazelee. Now which one is it, Rachel? 🙄 #YoungAndPregnant

Gabrielle @IMG_713 Chile Rachel … you should have never started that daddy stuff with Hazlee #youngandpregnant Chile Rachel … you should have never started that daddy stuff with Hazlee #youngandpregnant https://t.co/XgXynOS8JV

Lotus 🌺 @Angel_posts #YoungandPregnant Rachel always complaining.. when is she gonna realize SHE’S THE PROBLEM Rachel always complaining.. when is she gonna realize SHE’S THE PROBLEM 😩😩#YoungandPregnant

A recap of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 3 Episode 23

Last week on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Rachel celebrated her daughter's birthday with her sister and mother at St. Augustine's Beach, Florida. Christian did not wish Rachel's daughter until her nighttime. He told Rachel he would contact her soon and did not want to wake her daughter, Camille, up.

Malorie spoke to her mother about Rachel not having a job since she was 16 and not earning a high school degree even at 20. They feared what would happen to Rachel if Noah broke up with her. The sisters fought over who would drive the car to Florida.

After a very intense fight, Malorie left her house, and Rachel screamed at her. Their mother slammed Rachel for being rude to her sister and pointed out that she always fought with everyone and did not accept her fault.

The episode description reads,

"Brianna worries that Braeson may need some additional help with his missing limb; After Christian misses Camille's second birthday; Rachel tries to plan a family vacation to Florida, and X'Zayveon comes home from prison."

X'Zayveon returned from jail, and Kiaya was not impressed by him. Teazha decided to give X'Zayveon some time to bond with his son and did not come down the stairs. He only entered the living room after Kiaya asked her to do so. Eventually, X'Zayveon thanked Teazha for raising his child.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant has not been confirmed for the next season by MTV.

