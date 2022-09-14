"He's free from her": Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans are not shocked that Rachel and Noah broke up

Tonight on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Rachel told viewers that she and Noah had broken up because they hardly talked when they were at home. She invited her sister, with whom she fought last week, and told her that Noah did not communicate with her anymore.
She said her mother did not believe she should break up with Noah because he was financially stable. Following this, Rachel said that she has been in charge of her life since she was 14 and decided to get a job in the future. She said she had built her life up, but her mother told her that she could not hold onto a job for more than two days.
On a phone call, Noah told Rachel that he was doing fine without her, and Rachel said that she was not sure if she was ready for marriage. To complicate matters, Rachel's daughter had been calling Noah her dad since a young age and was asking for him sometimes.
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans felt that Rachel had been using Noah for his money and was not surprised by the breakup. They slammed Rachel for her behavior.
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans slam Rachel for telling her daughter about her breakup abruptly
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant fans took to Twitter to slam Rachel and agreed with her mother that she was dependent on Noah financially. They felt she was holding Noah back and were not surprised that their relationship ended quickly. Fans said that she was affecting her daughter by letting her address Noah as 'dad.'
A recap of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 3 Episode 23
Last week on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Rachel celebrated her daughter's birthday with her sister and mother at St. Augustine's Beach, Florida. Christian did not wish Rachel's daughter until her nighttime. He told Rachel he would contact her soon and did not want to wake her daughter, Camille, up.
Malorie spoke to her mother about Rachel not having a job since she was 16 and not earning a high school degree even at 20. They feared what would happen to Rachel if Noah broke up with her. The sisters fought over who would drive the car to Florida.
After a very intense fight, Malorie left her house, and Rachel screamed at her. Their mother slammed Rachel for being rude to her sister and pointed out that she always fought with everyone and did not accept her fault.
The episode description reads,
"Brianna worries that Braeson may need some additional help with his missing limb; After Christian misses Camille's second birthday; Rachel tries to plan a family vacation to Florida, and X'Zayveon comes home from prison."
X'Zayveon returned from jail, and Kiaya was not impressed by him. Teazha decided to give X'Zayveon some time to bond with his son and did not come down the stairs. He only entered the living room after Kiaya asked her to do so. Eventually, X'Zayveon thanked Teazha for raising his child.
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant has not been confirmed for the next season by MTV.