"He's not good:" Fans are not in favor of Noah Thompson's performance on American Idol

ABC's American Idol aired a memorable night of semi-finals where the Top 5 contestants performed incredible numbers inspired by the night's mentor, Season 4 winner, and American country superstar Carie Underwood. They also received great feedback from Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

Viewers were in for another night of celebration in Las Vegas. The contestants performed in two rounds, each being difficult on their own. Noah Thompson's performance didn't strike a chord with the fans. One fan tweeted:

Jennifer A. @JQA1996 Cmon on teen girls stop voting this Noah dude through. He’s not good #AmericanIdol Cmon on teen girls stop voting this Noah dude through. He’s not good #AmericanIdol

The show has had numerous memorable moments and evenings to celebrate its glorious 20 years. After memorable Disneyland and Mother's Day special episodes, this week was all about the contestants honoring Carie Underwood's legacy while putting their best foot forward to secure a spot in the finale.

Fans react to American Idol contestant Noah Thompson's performance

Noah Thompson performed two songs this week on the show. Although the judges and the live audience were impressed by his performance, it didn't reach viewers' hearts back home. He performed So Small by Carie Underwood and Working Man by Larry Fleet

Ashley @Ashley28078831 #AmericanIdol I think Noah could go on stage and fart in the microphone and he would still make it to the finale I think Noah could go on stage and fart in the microphone and he would still make it to the finale 😒#AmericanIdol

Aaron Overreacts @aaronbirnell That was very underwhelming for #AmericanIdol top 5.. Noah is getting all this hype. Carrie Underwood cried about him.. he’s likable and I guess that matters but he is the middle tier of singers they’ve had this season. Should finish 5th at this point. That was very underwhelming for #AmericanIdol top 5.. Noah is getting all this hype. Carrie Underwood cried about him.. he’s likable and I guess that matters but he is the middle tier of singers they’ve had this season. Should finish 5th at this point.

Zach @zachh24_ All I have to say is Fritz and/or Noah better go tonight. The girls are bringing it more than them in my opinion. #AmericanIdol All I have to say is Fritz and/or Noah better go tonight. The girls are bringing it more than them in my opinion. #AmericanIdol

Alexander @aalleexx101 #Idol Vocally, I don't think Noah was at his best with "So Small" #AmericanIdol Vocally, I don't think Noah was at his best with "So Small" #AmericanIdol #Idol

. @christinebrownA Let's be real. Noah could stand there and sound awful and still get through because his fan base is just that strong. #AmericanIdol Let's be real. Noah could stand there and sound awful and still get through because his fan base is just that strong. #AmericanIdol

The race to the Top 3 of American Idol is a tough one

Continuing in the mood for celebration, the reality singing competition had another treat of a night for its viewers. The show has been known to produce some superstars in the music industry throughout its time on television. The Top 5 this season have proved just that: they are in line to be the next superstars in the industry.

Episode 19 of American Idol aired on ABC on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. This week, the contestants had to prove their mettle to impress viewers at home to vote for them and move forward to the finale. They were mentored by the show's alumni and Grammy award winner Carie Underwood.

They had to perform their rendition of the mentor's songs in the first round. All of them were immensely inspired and delivered some impressive performances. While some connected with fans, others didn't. The contestants indeed made their mark on the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Each contestant will perform two songs, leaving it all on the stage in hopes of earning America’s vote and landing a spot in the Grand Finale. GRAMMY and Academy Award®-winning singer-songwriter and producer Finneas will also perform his new single 'Naked.'"

For the second round of American Idol, the contestants had to perform to close the show and make it worth remembering ahead of the big finale. They put their best foot forward and delivered strong performances that stunned the judges and the audience excited. The show also saw a special appearance by Rita Ora and Diane Warren, who unveiled an exclusive video clip of their new song Finish Line.

American Idol has set its standards high this season with quality stage performances and the tremendous talent that several contestants have brought.

American Idol has set its standards high this season with quality stage performances and the tremendous talent that several contestants have brought. However, the contestants have also had to fight hard and compete to win the country's votes to move forward in the competition.

