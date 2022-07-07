Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between: What were the Netflix film's main selling points?

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is the latest addition to Netflix's expanding roster of rom-coms since the smash hit To All The Boys I've Loved Before.

Based on a young adult novel of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith, the film was directed by Michael Lewen and adapted by Ben York Jones and Amy Reed. Jordan Fisher, who starred in and produced the film, was joined by Talia Ryder, Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga, Jennifer Robertson and others in key roles.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between was released on the global streaming platform on July 6, 2022. It is a coming-of-age drama that features two teenagers who make a pact to break up before heading off to college, only to eventually see a flaw in their plan.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between charmingly captures the elements of a modern teenage romance as about-to-be-adults navigate their changing lives.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between plot summary: A counter-intuitive break-up pact resulting in 'I love yous'

Following a meet-cute at a Halloween house party, Clare and Aidan, though attracted to each other, decided to set a deadline for their relationship by entering a break-up pact.

Clare, an ambitious, pragmatic and slightly neurotic teenager, had decided to focus on her academics to enter a good school and become a lawyer. Her pre-planned career ambitions had no space for romance or boyfriends until she met Aidan.

Aidan, a charming singer and member of the high school band, was a lot more easy-going. Though, he had his own issues with his parents setting high expectations for him that required him to become a doctor.

In a very brief montage of pictures depicting the 10 months of Aidan and Clare's courtship, Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between entirely skipped the relationship build-up and instead focused on the relationship deadline.

Over 70 minutes of the film centered on the epic final date Aidan planned for Clare, which was intended to commemorate their time together before their agreed-upon break-up.

However, as anyone with a remote sense of how life and love function would know, their pact was highly unrealistic. The two began experiencing hurt and heartbreak when the time for separation came. What happens when teenagers with confused emotions try to navigate life? Drama; lots of drama and issues come to the surface.

In a satisfying ending, the two managed to work things out, and Clare acknowledged her true feelings for Aidan before they went on their respective paths.

The film began with a goodbye and ended with a hello as the two met again during the summer break.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between featured non-problematic protagonists and avoided romcom clichés

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the Netflix flick was its short and tightly-packed runtime, featuring a beautifully and heterogeneously diverse cast of characters. In portraying the teenage relationships and hijinks of the final days of high school, the film did not give in to clichés.

Neither were there overly emotional shenanigans nor was there any toxicity and unnecessary drama between friends and lovers. However, that could be attributed to the short runtime and limited plot. Regardless, it made watching the rom-com all the more easy-breezy, as Clare would say.

The film also tackled some notable themes, such as teenagers mistaking maturity for lack of emotional expression. As was the case with Clare, being hyper-focused on having a stable career path and being a "mature adult" deprived her of the opportunity to be a teenager capable of experiencing love. Of course, that was until Aidan came along. However, it still took her a while to reciprocate Aidan's "I love you."

Another important theme touched upon in Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between was the pressure of parental expectation and how it forces teenagers to achieve perfection at any cost.

Aidan was ready to sacrifice his dreams of being a musician for fear of being imperfect and not getting accepted into his dream school. Add to that his parents' expectations for him to become a doctor.

The final selling point for the film was its predictable yet satisfying ending. Aidan and Clare did express their true feelings amidst their callow break-up pact. However, instead of running off together into the sunset, the practical teenagers decided to pursue their respective paths that diverged from thereon.

Modern teenagers, who have become a lot more mature for their age and are more focused on their goals and ambitions, would agree with the film. Thus, Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between checks some boxes while lacking in other aspects, making it a casual, feel-good watch but nothing outstanding.

