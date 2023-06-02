Hidden Strike cast list: Jackie Chan, John Cena, and others to star in new action comedy

A new action comedy film titled Hidden Strike has officially been confirmed by director Scott Waugh, much to the delight of fans. The film is expected to release sometime later this year. The film's trailer, which was released on Friday, June 1, has caught the attention of many for its intriguing storyline. However, what has managed to absolutely break the internet is the widely popular lead cast of the film.

The official synopsis for the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"Two ex-special forces soldiers must escort a group of civilians along Baghdad's "Highway of Death" to the safety of the Green Zone."

Fans are highly anticipating the film's arrival as it comes from the acclaimed director Scott Waugh, known for directing blockbuster action films like The Expendables and Need for Speed.

Hidden Strike: Jackie Chan and John Cena will help civilians pass along Baghdad's "Highway of Death"

1) Jackie Chan as Luo Feng

Veteran actor Jackie Chan will be playing the lead role of Luo Feng in Hidden Strike. The actor will play the role of one of the two ex-soldiers who embark on their quest to help a group of civilians pass along Baghdad's "Highway of Death" to the safety of the Green Zone amongst the Oil Wars between two criminal organizations.

Additionally, the actor will be teaming up with the widely popular WWE superstar and actor John Cena to accompany him on this mission. Based on the film's premise and the chemistry between the unlikely duo, fans are already reminded of the classic comedy film Rush Hour, in which Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, the unlikeliest duos team up to solve a case.

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in Rush Hour (Image via IMDb)

In an unexpected turn of events, it has also been announced that a fourth installment of the Rush Hour franchise will be released almost 15 years after the third part. The fourth installment will be released later next year and will feature the original cast, including Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. And since fans were already awaiting the arrival of Rush Hour 4's theatrical release, the announcement of Hidden Strike comes as a pleasant surprise to fans.

Jackie Chan is certainly no stranger to action movies, having appeared in megahits like The Karate Kid, The Spy Next Door, The Police Story, Rumble in the Bronx, Police Story, and Shanghai Knights, among numerous others.

2) John Cena as Chris Van Horne

WWE megastar and Peacemaker actor John Cena will also be appearing in Hidden Strike in the role of Chris Van Horne alongside Jackie Chan's Luo Feng. His character will be that of an ex-soldier entrusted with helping a group of civilians pass along Baghdad's "Highway of Death."

The film's trailer shows Chan and Cena encountering various problems as they fight off criminals, drive the most absurd-looking cars in a desert, and jump off buildings. If this isn't the literal definition of an action movie, then what is?

What is most interesting about the film's preview is the beautifully crafted comedic chemistry between the two leads. While Jackie Chan's character is shown to be calm and organized, Cena's character is just the exact opposite of him and is completely reckless. The humor and the chemistry are sure to be the highlights of the film, as the preview suggests.

Viewers will be well acquainted with John Cena from his previous acclaimed projects, including Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad, F9, Fast X, and The Marine franchise, among numerous others.

3) Pilou Asbaek as Owen Paddock

Hidden Strike will also feature Danish actor Pilou Asbaek as Owen Paddock. Based on the film's trailer, released by XYZ Films, Asbaek will likely play the role of the story's main antagonist. While not much about his character is known at the moment, his glimpses in the film's trailer are already very impressive.

The actor has previously starred in numerous films and television shows, including Samaritan, Overlord, A War, Borgen, and Run Sweetheart Run, among many others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Hidden Strike will also feature numerous actors and actresses essaying pivotal roles, including Zhenwei Wang as Xiao Wei, Amadeus Serafini as Henry Van Horne, Jun Gong as Haiming, Micahel Koltes as Hayden, and Rachael Holoway as Raider.

Hidden Strike premieres on the big screen later this year.

