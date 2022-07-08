John Cena nominated to win an award for his acting role

John Cena has been nominated for an award for his role as an anti-hero in DC's hit series, Peacemaker.

Most people may know Cena as a longtime wrestler in WWE. However, his career trajectory has changed throughout the years. One of the major acting roles he has landed ever since he branched out was the notorious Peacemaker. After making an appearance in the second Suicide Squad movie, his character gained his own solo series which garnered praise from the audience.

Cena worked in different industries and was still able to excel. The Hollywood Critics Association shared on Twitter that Cena is nominated for Best Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series for his role as Peacemaker.

Other nominees alongside the WWE Superstar include Jason Sudeikis, Keegan-Michael Key, Martin Short, Nicholas Hoult, Rhys Darby, Sam Richardson, and Steve Martin. The series' director/writer, James Gunn, is also nominated for Best Writing in a Streaming Series (Comedy) for its "Cow or Never" episode (S1, E8).

John Cena recently made his long-awaited return to WWE

Besides being a notorious character, he was also the main antagonist for the ninth main installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Although most of his film characters are 'bad' guys, John Cena's brief return to WWE saw the usual crowd-friendly character.

On the June 27 episode of the show, the 16-time world champion celebrated his 20 years anniversary since his debut. The episode showcased multiple backstage interactions with new and past superstars, and even former enemies like Seth Rollins.

The superstar addressed the crowd and expressed that he still doesn't know when he will make his comeback. However, he quickly assured fans that he is definitely going to have a couple more matches.

For now, it looks like the 45-year-old is flourishing just as much in his acting career as he did in his wrestling career. With SummerSlam coming up, fans are hoping that the veteran can be added to the match card.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

