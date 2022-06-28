John Cena sends lighthearted message to fans following RAW celebration

John Cena took to Instagram to post a cheeky and lighthearted message for fans following his 20th WWE anniversary celebration on RAW.

Cena made his WWE return on this week's RAW. The 16-time World Champion shared backstage moments with various stars such as Ezekiel, The Street Profits, and Theory. He later addressed the WWE Universe at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

Cena, who posts vague and cryptic images on Instagram, shared a photo of Thomas the Cat from Tom & Jerry's 'It's Party Time!' episode with the message "O.K. For The Party."

With this post, the WWE legend implied that he enjoyed his time with fans and colleagues in Laredo, Texas.

The Leader of the Cenation delivered an emotional promo, reminding fans of his age and how he only has a few matches left in him. Still, Cena wants to make the best of his opportunity, even outside WWE.

John Cena added that it's not about him but the whole WWE Universe coming together.

AEW stars appeared in a WWE video to congratulate John Cena

Along with several legends and Hall of Famers, former WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan, The Big Show, and Chris Jericho, currently in All Elite Wrestling, appeared in a congratulatory video to send their best wishes to John Cena.

Fightful Select reported that this was achieved easily as AEW President Tony Khan approved when WWE reached out to him to use All Elite stars in the video.

