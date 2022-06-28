Reported backstage details behind AEW stars appearing on WWE RAW video to congratulate John Cena

John Cena showed up on WWE RAW tonight at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the promotion.

To mark the landmark moment in the 16-time world champion's career, various past and present WWE stars appeared via video to congratulate Cena.

Former WWE and current AEW stars Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan), Paul Wight (The Big Show) and Chris Jericho also celebrated The Cenation Leader and shared their memories in those clips.

According to Fightful Select, the appearances from the AEW stars were done without much hassle. All Elite President Tony Khan green-lit the decision when WWE pitched him the idea of video appearances.

"We're told that the situation was very straightforward in making it happen. The idea was pitched, and then AEW founder Tony Khan was contacted in order to see if he'd be okay with it. Given the circumstances surrounding the videos, he was said to be okay with the videos and provided approval. A WWE source told us that they were able to land virtually everyone they hoped to for the 'congrats' videos. These instances have been few and far between since AEW launched in 2019," Fightful reported.

Sonny The Jobber @SonnyTheJobber



#WWERaw AEW's Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight on WWE RAW for John Cena... The Forbidden Door is well and truly open! AEW's Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight on WWE RAW for John Cena... The Forbidden Door is well and truly open!#WWERaw https://t.co/89RtR9VrHZ

However, this is not the first time that stars from other companies have appeared on the Stamford-based promotion. Former WWE Superstar Mickie James appeared as the then-IMPACT Knockouts Champion in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles made an appearance for IMPACT Wrestling's 20-year anniversary.

John Cena thanked the fans in an emotional promo on RAW

Later in the night, Vince McMahon welcomed John Cena to the ring. The WWE legend entered the arena amid applause from fans, current superstars, and officials.

A master in mic work as always, Cena cut an emotional promo where he thanked the fans in attendance and those watching at home for giving him the opportunity to "be his true self".

Cena later ended his speech by reminiscing about his trademark catchphrase of never giving up and thanked the fans as he made his way to the back.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far