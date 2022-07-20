Hilarious Rosalia chewing gum memes trend as Bizcochito trend over the internet

Spanish music artist Rosalia is taking over the internet for aggressively chewing gum during her performances.

The artist is currently touring her home country, performing some of her hit songs including La Combi Versace, La Fama, Saoko, Bizcochito and more.

A part of her Bizcochito performances included the Chicken Teriyaki singer standing on stage with her hips tilted while she pretended to chew something with attitude.

Concert attendees recorded the moment from different shows and merged them together to create some hilarious memes for the internet.

Rosalia's meme clip is part of her Bizcochito performance

Rosalia kicked off her Motomami World Tour on July 6, 2022. Fans noticed her doing the pose during her show in Seville, Spain, on July 9. The singer stood on the stage, pretending to chew something while a cartoon-like music played in the background. Various fans thought it was a one-time incident, but the Candy singer repeated the same pose at her July 12 show in Granada, as well as on July 14 in Fuengirola, Spain.

Netizens have clipped the pose from all three performances and merged them together to create some hilarious memes. They compared the artist to famous trios like the Chipmunks, Powerpuff Girls, Pokemon and more. The comparison is based on Rosalia's outfits, which incidentally match these fictional characters. They even joked, saying that she looked like the Russian flag.

Others joked about the expression delivered by the singer, comparing her to Violet Beauregarde from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Violet is a competitive gum chewer who inflates like a balloon after chewing an experimental candy.

A few expressed their obsession with the meme videos, and hoped Rosalia would recreate it when she performed in their country.

People also made fun of the high-pitched music from Bizcochito, which plays right before the singer begins her performance. They compared it to toy-phone sounds and rat scurrying noises.

Bizcochito is a high-pitched, fast-paced song where the singer sings about not being someone's bizcochito.

The song's name is derived from bizcocho, which refers to desserts like pastries, cakes, and sweets. In Spain, the word is generally used for sponge cakes.

While there is no clear explanation behind Rosalia’s chewing action, it can be an expression to denote that she isn’t as sweet as a dessert.

More about the Spanish artist

Rosalia Vila Tobella is a 29-year-old singer and songwriter from Spain. She was born on 25 September 1992 in Sant Cugat del Vallès and was raised in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, a small town in Catalonia.

The youngest daughter of Pilar Tobella and Jose Manuel, she has an older sister, Pilar "Pili" Vila, who works with Rosalia as her stylist and creative director. Her mother is a businesswoman who has been running a family company for decades.

The singer's inclination towards music began at a young age, and she started professional musical education at the age of 16 at the Taller de Músics. She graduated from the Catalonia College of Music.

She worked as a live singer at weddings and restaurants for a short time before creating Antes de Morirme in collaboration with the Spanish rapper and former boyfriend C. Tangana. The song gradually became a hit and received international attention after it was used in the first season of the Spanish Netflix show Elite.

Her album, El Mal Querer, brought her great success, including the Latin Grammy Award for Album of the Year. It was also listed as one of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Malamente, the album's lead single, is certified five times platinum in Spain and is also platinum in the US. She was also a part of Pedro Almodóvar's 2019 film Pain and Glory. Her performance of Juro Que at the 62nd Grammy Awards marked the first time a Spanish female artist performed at the gala.

She released her third studio album, Motomami, earlier this year in March. The album reached the top forty in both the UK Albums Chart and the Billboard 200.

