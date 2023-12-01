Hilda Season 3: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Hilda season 3 promises to take viewers on more magical adventures, showcasing the ups and downs of friendships as well as self-discovery. Fans are excited to see how Hilda's animated story wraps up in Hilda Season 3, which is coming to Netflix on December 7, 2023.

In Hilda season 3, fans can expect seven interesting episodes and a 70-minute special. It seems like Hilda's crush on her BFF Frida might finally be sorted out. Ever since Hilda came out as a lesbian in Season 2, fans have been buzzing about it, and are excited to see how her feelings are portrayed in this last segment.

And to make things even more exciting, there's an amazing cast for Hilda season 3, including Bella Ramsey as Hilda, Ameerah Falzon-ojo as Frida, and a bunch of other talented actors like Daisy Haggard, Oliver Nelson, Rasmus Hardiker, John Hopkins, Lucy Montgomery, and Kaisa Hammarlund.

Is Hilda Season 3 coming out?

Yes, season 3 of the beloved animated series Hilda is scheduled to air on Netflix on December 7, 2023. The final season, comprising seven episodes and a 70-minute special, promises to be an epic conclusion to the fun-filled adventures of the main character. Hilda, being a Netflix original series, has always delivered amazing stories to the fans.

And now, this final season will be the ultimate ending to the animated series. Season 3's renewal in November 2021 sealed the deal, and with Bella Ramsey coming back as the voice of Hilda, everyone is anticipating the release of the final season. It's going to be an unforgettable animated send-off that fans are eagerly looking forward to.

Does Hilda have a plot?

The show revolves around a blue-haired girl (Image via Netflix)

Hilda, the Netflix show, tells the story of an 11-year-old girl with blue hair who goes on an epic adventure outside of her forest home. It all starts when a huge monster wrecks their cabin, forcing Hilda and her mom to move to a city called Trolberg.

Along the way, Hilda has to deal with going to school for the first time and trying to fit in. The Washington Dispatch praises Hilda's plot, highlighting its suspenseful and thrilling elements suitable for children. Hilda's boundless curiosity and eagerness to explore transform the world into her playground, where she views everyone as a possible buddy.

This narrative ensures that each episode of Hilda Season 3 unfolds as an adventure, combining magical elements, friendship, and the spirited essence of childhood in a way that captivates audiences of all ages.

Is Hilda in love with Frida?

In the world of Hilda, season 2 reveals something about Hilda's character—she has a crush on her BFF Frida. The show is all about inclusivity by recognizing Hilda as a lesbian. However, some fans had different opinions about how her crush was portrayed. Some expressed that it didn't meet their expectations, as per Hilda Wiki.

Frida, a Black-British witch-in-training and Sparrow Scout is a big deal in the story. She's known for being organized and smart, which makes her a perfect match for Hilda. As Hilda goes through all the ups and downs of being a teenager, her feelings for Frida shape her journey. And fans have been buzzing about whether Frida's character nails it.

Hilda Season 3 isn't just an ending, it's a big celebration of an animated masterpiece that has made a lasting impact.