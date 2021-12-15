Hitman Holla and Cinnamon 'Close Friends' video leak leaves Twitter scandalized

American rapper Hitman Holla has gone viral online after an explicit video of him along with his girlfriend Cinnamon was leaked online. Followers claim that the rapper posted a scandalous story to his “Close Friends” on Snapchat.

The video went on to be recorded by one of his friends and leaked as well. A video of the two having intimate relations has left the internet scandalized.

Hitman Holla, whose real name is Gerald Fulton, Jr. gained popularity after his appearance on the game show Wild ‘n Out. His girlfriend Cinnamon is an influencer-slash-entrepreneur.

Leaked Hitman Holla video leaves the internet appalled

Followers of the singer allege that the video is an x-rated clip of the two together. The ‘Close Friends’ list on Snapchat only allows selected members of a group of people to view the private story, usually in the form of a video or picture. This list will be chosen by the person sending said content.

A few people who allegedly saw the video commented on the same:

“Hitman Holla too weird for posting that lmao. Like what in the clout chase?”

“Why tha hell would @HitmanHollapost those videos and how’d they still get leaked from his close friends”

“I’m late af but was Hitman holla hacked cuz i know he ain’t just post all that on his story.”

Another person said:

“Did I like the hitman Holla video yes I did, but I think this was intentional. Him and Cinn always overshared.”

Dré @AAixvii Hitman holla. Why⁉️What was the reason? Your close friends clearly ain’t so close ‼️‼️ Hitman holla. Why⁉️What was the reason? Your close friends clearly ain’t so close ‼️‼️

🤑💕💲 @Tweak4Tweety Hitman Holla Close friends video got me LIKE 😳😳😳😳😳 Hitman Holla Close friends video got me LIKE 😳😳😳😳😳

〽️onteBestfriend🤞🏾 @CoolAssBritt Hitman holla wildddddd af for that close friends Hitman holla wildddddd af for that close friends

HEYY MAIDDDDD ❕ @theambyshow hitman holla close friends > hitman holla close friends >

At the time of writing this article, Hitman Holla had not yet addressed the leaked video on his social media platforms. It is unclear whether the clip going viral was intentionally leaked.

Cinnamon has her own online retail store named CINNY as well as a cooking business, Cinny's Food, in Atlanta. Along with having over 331,000 followers on Instagram, Cinnamon has her own YouTube channel as well. She has amassed over 185,000 subscribers on the video sharing platform.

