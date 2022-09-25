How did Alec and Hilaria Baldwin meet? Inside their marriage as couple welcomes 7th child together

American actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a daughter named Ilaria Catalina Irena.

As per People Magazine, Alec, 64, and Hilaria Baldwin, 38, confirmed the news of their daughter's birth by issuing a joint statement to the publication.

"How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world. Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with. Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."

The publication also reported that the baby girl was born on September 22 and weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz.

Hilaria Baldwin also took to her Instagram handle to share a short video of her newborn and their other kids' reaction on seeing Ilaria.

"She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true. Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you."

The two met at Sarma Melngailis' New York restaurant Pure Food and Wine in 2011 and have been together for 12 years, welcoming six other kids, Carmen (9), Rafael (7), Leonardo (5), Romeo (4), Eduardo (2), and Lucia (18 months).

Brief relationship timeline of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin first met in February 2011 when the 30 Rock spotted her at the New York-based restaurant while dining with a friend.

Speaking about the moment on Instagram, Alec stated (via Us Weekly):

“I wandered into Pure Food and Wine on Irving Place, on an unseasonably warm February evening. My friend, [Brendan O’Connell] and I sat down (outside!) and as I turned to my left I saw a woman who would change my life.”

In 2012, the couple gave a joint interview to The New York Times and revealed that Alec approached Hilaria but did not give his number, but a card, asking her to call him.

“I was standing near the door with my friends when he walked up and took my hand and said, ‘I must know you.’”

Hilaria finally called him and the two went on a few dates before becoming romantically involved with each other. However, things were incredibly slow between them, with the yoga instructor thinking about the nature of their relationship after a few dates.

"He shook my hand for six weeks. We'd have the most romantic dinner date, and afterward he'd drop me off at my house and shake my hand."

Five months after getting to know each other, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec moved in together and soon after, got engaged to one another.

The news was confirmed in April 2012 by the actor's rep while speaking with People Magazine.

"Yes, it's true! Alec proposed to Hilaria this weekend and we're all excited for the newly engaged couple. Alec's birthday is tomorrow—great way to celebrate!"

Two months after their engagement, they tied the knot in June 2012 at the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York. Their wedding was attended by several A-listers like Lorne Michaels, Tina Fey, Alec's brothers, Billy and Stephen Baldwin, Woody Allen, and Mariska Hargitay.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, who have an age gap of 26 years, welcomed their first child, Carmen Gabriela, on August 23, 2013.

In 2016, the Saturday Night Live alum revealed to Elle Decor how their age gap has impacted their parenting style.

"It's a generational thing. I'm a lot older, and when I grew up there was none of this bargaining and negotiating you do with kids now. Making them understand. My father was like, 'Oh, I'll make you understand!' My mother used to hit us with a curtain rod, you know, people used to hit their kids with kitchen utensils. But [Hilaria] is the best mommy, she respects them, she honors them."

Alec Baldwin was previously married to actress Kim Basinger, with whom he shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, who is a model.

