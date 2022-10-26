How to clean white sneakers easily?

White sneakers are one of the most valuable and versatile additions to your wardrobe. Sneakerheads have always cherished a pair of clean, white kicks, and putting on a new pair of Triple White sneakers can instantly make one look amazing.

White sneakers act as a staple for the wardrobe, and the fresh out-of-the-box pair always look pristine. While it can make one shudder at the thought of stepping outside wearing a pair of white sneakers, it is important to remember that an amazing pair of sneakers are meant to go outside and take you places, whether it be on off-roading adventures or a trip to explore the city.

It is inevitable that you will get dirt, stains, and scuff marks over the once-perfectly white shoes. However, before you rush into buying another pair, you can try a few easy tricks to restore your white shoes easily at home. To keep them in their original condition, you need to clean your shoes regularly.

How to clean white sneakers in leather material?

1) Vinegar and Baking Soda

Take two tablespoons of white vinegar and one tablespoon of baking soda with a cup of water to make a cleaning solution. The solution can effectively remove stains, bacteria, and odors. The dirt and debris can be scrubbed away to a great extent using a cloth or brush. The same method can also work on canvas shoes.

2) Micellar Water

While Micellar water is an essential part of the skin-care routine, it is also gentle enough to be used over white leather shoes. The micellar water is made using cleansing compounds, moisturizers, and purified water to form spherical micelles. The micelles act over oil and dirt stains to scrub them away from the surface. The method also works over rubber and suede material.

How to clean white sneakers in canvas material?

1) Mild Laundry Detergent

Mix two tablespoons of mild detergent with warm water and dip an old toothbrush or white cloth in the soapy water. You can scrub away the stains and dirt on uppers and soles using the cloth or toothbrush, and rinse away excess soap using a non-soapy damp cloth.

2) Bleach

Add one tablespoon of bleach to one liter of water, stir the mix, and dip a white cloth or brush in it. Using the brush or white cloth, scrub the uppers, midsoles, and outsoles of each shoe in circular motion. Excess soap can be rinsed or wiped away with a damp cloth before you allow it to dry completely.

Warning: Be sure to use gloves when handling bleach. Further, you shouldn't try this method over suede or leather shoes.

3) Toilet Paper

While this is an unusual tip, it is also one of the easiest techniques to follow. For this method, you need to slightly wet the toilet paper and apply it over the shoes. You can stack and layer these sheets of toilet paper all over the shoes.

Once you are done with the stacking, you need to completely dry the sheets for at least 12 to 15 hours. After drying off the sheets, peel away the strips quickly. While not suitable for stubborn stains, this method can easily remove slight strains left behind after cleaning.

4) Lemon and Sunlight

When life gives you lemon, you can use it to remove stains. Lemons can be used as bleach to remove stains by using lime juice in small amounts of water. Using a brush, scrub the mixture over the shoes in a circular motion. After scrubbing, you can keep the shoes in direct sunlight for a few hours.

Poll : 0 votes