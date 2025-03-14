How did DK Metcalf and Normani meet? Internet credits Ciara in wake of engagement news

NFL star DeKaylin DK Metcalf announced his engagement to singer Normani via a press conference on March 13, 2025. He shared the news while speaking to reporters about being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

"My family and her family was in Houston. It was my sister's Spring Break and just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with the ring," Metcalf noted sharing he proposed a day before on March 12, 2025.

DK, 27, also asked Normani, 28, to “Hold that rock up, baby,” referring to the engagement ring. She was present in the audience.

Ad

Later, on Thursday, Metcalf shared a short video on Instagram where he also get shoutout to his “beautiful fiancé,” and shared the Love Lies songstress would join him during his visit with his new team. The post also contained two pictures of the couple posing alongside Pittsburgh Steelers helmet, with one of them showing her engagement ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

DK Metcalf and Normani first met in 2020, and were introduced by their mutual friends, R&B singer-songwriter Ciara and fellow NFL star, Russell Wilson, who are also a married couple.

In the wake of DK and Normani’s engagement news, the internet is crediting Ciara and Wilson. Here are a few reactions from the social networking site, X.

“Ciara and Russell really set Normani and her man together and now they’re engaged?!? Ciara, help us out,” a person wrote.

Ad

“Wait so Ciara help set up Normani with her now fiancé? Come here Ciara, I need that prayer said DIRECTLY in my ear…” another person wrote.

“Gotta give Normani her 10s she got a man with money who’s not corny and lame plus a ring… the Ciara prayer really works,” a netizen wrote.

Ad

Others continued to weigh in.

“Ciara hooked Normani up with this man! We all need a Ciara in our lives,” another netizen wrote.

“CIARA matched Normani & DK Metcalf together as he’s her husband’s close friend… Now they’re engaged. Oooooooh I love this,” a user wrote.

Ad

All you need to know about DK Metcalf and Normani’s relationship

Normani confirmed her relationship with DK Metcalf in July 2023 via an Instagram Story, where he was kissing her on the cheek. This came right after they made their official public appearance together at the wedding of NFL player, Tyle Lockett and his wife, Lauren. Back then, Russell Wilson also confirmed the news via Instagram Story by sharing a video of Normani and Metcalf dancing together.

Ad

However, rumors about the now-engaged couple dating first circulated online in June 2022 after they were spotted together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

They met two years before that in 2020 through Ciara and Russell Wilson. During a June 2024 Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden, Normani shared how Ciara had been trying to introduce her to DK for a while, before they met at one of her parties one night.

“We actually met through Ciara and Russ. It’s like, if you could trust a couple [to set you up], that would be the couple,” the Goodies singer noted.

Ad

The former Fifth Harmony member explained that she was at a different event when Ciara called her and insisted she come to her party instead, and be a part of an alcohol brand launch.

“She was really adamant about coming [to the party]. I just knew it was something else because she was very adamant, and when I was on the way, she was like, ‘Oh yeah, your boy’s gonna be there’,” the singer recalled.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Normani claimed Ciara and Russell “did the same” to Metcalf and planned a blind meetup, adding, “they was playing Cupid, but it worked.” She also mentioned that it was a “whole different situation” than her past relationships, and Ciara was “serious,” as on multiple occasions she tried to convince Normani about DK Metcalf.

During another June 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Normani shared she was “very happy” in her relationship with DK Metcalf, who she revealed was “definitely an answered prayer.”

Ad

“I’ve experienced a lot with relationships. I’m a real lover girl. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and finding space where that’s reciprocated feels good. I like to see myself happy. I really do,” the Dopamine singer exclaimed at the time.

That same month, the former Dancing With the Stars member also told Ebro during the Apple Music interview that her wide receiver boyfriend was a “blessing” and a “light,” especially in her “lowest points.” Normani has previously also credited DK Metcalf for being an inspiration behind her music, especially her 2024 studio album, Dopamine.

Ad

She also revealed in the Rolling Stone interview that he “inspired a few [songs on the album].” On The Terrell Show in June 2024, she added that he was a “hype” when he learnt that he had inspired Lights On. However, she noted in another interview with Zach Sang around the time that DK Metcalf’s favorite song from the album was Take My Time.

The pair is also supportive of each other’s careers and often give each other a shout out on their social media accounts and public appearances.

Ad

During Wednesday’s press conference, DK Metcalf shared he wanted to propose to Normani last year, however, they couldn’t make proper time, adding he wanted to "take an approach to where a schedule couldn't matter."

The Oxford, Mississippi native also revealed how he popped the question. He mentioned sending Normani flowers with a story, with the last letter on the flower being, “Will you marry?” and she replied with a yes. DK Metcalf concluded by saying Ciara and Russell Wilson have already congratulated Normani and him on their engagement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback