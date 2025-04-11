How to get a free pretzel at Wetzel’s Pretzels? Offer explored

Wetzel’s Pretzels is offering a free pretzel to customers at participating locations on April 26, 2025, in celebration of National Wetzel Day. From 3 p.m. until closing, guests can claim one free Original Pretzel with no purchase required, part of the chain’s “Wetz Play Ball” baseball-themed promotion.

Leading up to the event, app-exclusive deals provide additional opportunities to earn discounts or free items, including a “Buy One, Get One” offer from April 21–25. Customers must download the Wetzel’s Rewards app and use designated coupon codes to unlock weekly promotions.

Timeline of app-exclusive deals leading to National Wetzel Day at Wetzel’s Pretzels

Wetzel’s Pretzels launched four limited-time offers through its app ahead of the free pretzel promotion:

March 31–April 6 : Free dip with any pretzel purchase (code: SINGLE).

: Free dip with any pretzel purchase (code: SINGLE). April 7–13 : $2 Original Pretzel (code: DOUBLE).

: $2 Original Pretzel (code: DOUBLE). April 14–20 : Triple Rewards points on app purchases (code: TRIPLE).

: Triple Rewards points on app purchases (code: TRIPLE). April 21–25: Buy one pretzel item, get one free (code: HOMERUN).

Each deal is valid once per customer and redeemable in-store or online. The app requires users to enter coupon codes during checkout.

How to claim the free pretzel on April 26

To receive the free pretzel on National Wetzel Day, customers must visit a participating Wetzel’s location between 3 p.m. and closing time. No purchase or app download is required, but upgrades (e.g., dips, toppings) incur additional charges. The offer is limited to one free pretzel per person, with availability subject to stock.

Participating locations include corporate-owned and franchised stores, though some regions may exclude the promotion. Customers are advised to check Wetzel’s website or app for store-specific details.

About Wetzel’s Pretzels and National Wetzel Day

Founded in 1994 in Pasadena, California, Wetzel’s Pretzels operates over 400 locations globally. National Wetzel Day, held annually on April 26, commemorates the brand’s growth and community engagement. Past promotions have included discounted pretzels and charity partnerships, though 2025 marks the first time a completely free pretzel is offered without conditions.

The 2025 “Wetz Play Ball” theme aligns with the baseball season, leveraging sports imagery in marketing materials. Peyton Geyser, Wetzel’s Director of Marketing, stated the goal is to “delight fans” while encouraging app adoption through phased deals. He said in a press release on April 9, 2025:

“We love celebrating National Wetzel Day each year, and this year, we can’t wait to delight our fans with a hot, fresh pretzel – no strings attached. Whether stopping by for a free pretzel on April 26 or enjoying one of our exclusive app deals throughout the month, we’re making sure everyone can get in on the fun and be a part of Team Wetzel’s. Wetz Play Ball!”

Using Wetzel’s Rewards app for future offers

Beyond the free pretzel promotion, the Wetzel’s app provides access to ongoing rewards, including:

Points system : Earn 10 points per $1 spent, redeemable for free items.

: Earn 10 points per $1 spent, redeemable for free items. Birthday rewards : A free pretzel or snack during the user’s birthday month.

: A free pretzel or snack during the user’s birthday month. Early access: Notifications about seasonal flavors or limited-time deals.

The app is free to download on iOS and Android devices and requires account registration with an email address.

Wetzel’s Pretzels’ free pretzel offer on April 26 provides a low-barrier entry for new customers while rewarding loyal fans through app-exclusive deals. With promotions structured around baseball terminology, the campaign emphasizes fun and accessibility. Customers interested in the free pretzel should confirm local participation and arrive early, as high demand may affect availability.

