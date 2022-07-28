How to get free SoulCycle classes? Fitness giant offers complimentary classes for those who trade in their Peloton bikes

SoulCycle, a favorite name among fitness enthusiasts, is known for "revolutionizing" indoor cycling by offering workouts that involve riding a stationary bike while attempting to beat the music. While people opt for these classes because of their ambience and uniqueness, SoulCycle is now offering free classes to everyone who can trade in their Peloton bikes.

While these at-home bikes were created during the pandemic, SoulCycle is now motivating and encouraging fitness freaks to get out of their houses and get moving at SoulCycle.

How to get free SoulCycle classes?

The at-home biking system, Peloton can now get you free entry to the fitness giant. All who are wondering how they can get into the classes for free must know that, the cycling fitness company is now bribing the Pelotonians to trade their bikes for free classes. In a conversation with a publication, the CEO of the fitness company, Evelyn Webster, said:

“Riding in a studio is an unrivaled experience, adding a much needed dose of intoxicating energy and an electric atmosphere into our workout routines, and we missed this during the pandemic. This offer is about saying 'we hear you' to those who want those feelings back, and giving them the chance to ride together, not solo."

Speaking about her campaign, she also said:

"F#ck It, Let's Ride is all about the power of connection and community. We ride harder, feel stronger and have way more fun when we work out together as a pack."

But the real question arises: do members who trade in their Peloton bikes get a free lifetime membership? Well, the company clarified that riders who trade in their bike can avail of 47 free in-studio classes. Moreover, this offer would be valid only for the first 100 Peloton members who register between July 27 and August 3, 2022. The company also offers a free pickup of the rider’s Peloton bike.

rumjahn.eth @rumjahn Today SoulCycle released a program to trade your Peloton Interactive bike not for the SoulCycle at-home bike but for 47 rides in studio. Does it work? A thread Today SoulCycle released a program to trade your Peloton Interactive bike not for the SoulCycle at-home bike but for 47 rides in studio. Does it work? A thread https://t.co/yZLNYxvKGE

This new campaign is an initiative of the Souls Reunited campaign. SoulCycle also talked about this campaign on their Instagram handle, where they posted an intimation about this trade, and said:

“We’re taking one more bold step towards togetherness. Trade in your Peloton® bike in exchange for the equivalent cost of in-studio classes. You in? F*ck It, Let’s Ride Together!”

The post asks interested users to go to the bio of the Instagram handle for more details. This link becomes super handy for people who wish to know how they can become part of this movement by trading their bikes for free classes. Once you click the link, the page will redirect you to a form.

By filling in certain details like name, email ID, phone number, SoulCycle region etc., your entry will be taken up by the team and you will be intimated whether or not you can avail the free classes. The form also asks you whether you own a Peleton or a Peleton Bike+.

SoulCycle requires people to fill in a form if they want to be a part of their campaign. (Image via SoulCycle)

However, customers need to be sure that their bikes are fully paid off, as the company will not entertain any entries of people who still have ongoing EMIs on their bikes.

Now, the important question--what is the company going to do with the 100 unwanted Peloton bikes? Well, as per the company spokesperson, the bikes will be sent to an e-waste warehouse where they will be broken down, and each piece of the material that is reclaimed will receive a second life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far